पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Bhopal
  • Demonstrating Against The Comment On The Prophet; Case Filed Against 2000 Activists Including Masood

इकबाल मैदान में प्रदर्शन:पैगंबर साहब पर टिप्पणी के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन; मसूद समेत 2000 कार्यकर्ताओं पर केस दर्ज

भोपाल11 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • फ्रांस के उत्पादों का बहिष्कार करने का आह्वान
  • रेतघाट से मोती मस्जिद तरफ आने वाले ट्रैफिक को किया डायवर्ट

फ्रांस के राष्ट्रपति इमानुएल मैक्रों द्वारा पैगंबर मोहम्मद साहब के विवादित कार्टून दिखाने के फैसले का बचाव करने और इस्लाम के बारे में आपत्तिजनक टिप्पणी करने से नाखुश भोपाल के मुस्लिम समुदाय ने गुरुवार को इकबाल मैदान में प्रदर्शन किया। इस दौरान यहां भीड़ जुटाने वाले मध्य विधानसभा क्षेत्र के विधायक आरिफ मसूद और उनके 2000 से अधिक समर्थकों के खिलाफ पुलिस ने कलेक्टर आदेश के उल्लंघन का मामला दर्ज किया गया है। उनके द्वारा कोरोना गाइडलाइन का पालन नहीं किया गया था।

प्रदर्शन के दौरान जमा भीड़ ने मैक्रों के खिलाफ नारे लगाए तो यहां जमीन पर उसके चित्र चिपकाए गए थे, इन पर भीड़ उलेमाओं की तकरीर सुनती रही। दो घंटे चली सभा में लोग नारे लिखी तख्तियां लिए थे। वहीं मैदान में आखिरी छोर तक भीड़ दिखाई दी तो ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने रेतघाट से मोती मस्जिद तरफ आने वाले ट्रैफिक को डायवर्ट कर दिया था।

कासमी बोले- इस्लाम की छवि बिगाड़ने का षड्यंत्र
मुफ्ती अब्दुल कलाम कासमी ने कहा कि इस्लाम की छवि बिगाड़ने के लिए विश्वस्तर पर षड्यंत्र कर रहे हैं। यह घटना उसका एक उदाहरण हैं। फ्रांस के राष्ट्रपति के खिलाफ कई देशों में भी तीखी प्रतिक्रिया देखने-सुनने को मिली है। यह इस बात की पुष्टि करता है कि मैक्रों ने गलती की है। इसका प्रायश्चित भी उन्हें करना है।

संक्रमण को लेकर जारी गाइडलाइन की अनदेखी
विधायक आरिफ मसूद ने इकबाल मैदान में फ्रांस के राष्ट्रपति के टिप्पणी के खिलाफ भीड़ इकट्ठा कर प्रदर्शन किया था। इस दौरान कोरोना संक्रमण को लेकर प्रशासन से मिली हिदायतों को पूरा नहीं किया। सभा स्थल पर न तो सोशल डिस्टेंस का ख्याल रखा गया और न ही लोग मास्क लगाकर पहुंचे। हिदायत के बाद भी लोग वहां इकट्ठा रहे। तलैया थाने में मसूद समेत 2000 से अधिक लोगों के खिलाफ धारा 188 के तहत एफआईआर दर्ज की गई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन् 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें