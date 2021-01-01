पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुखद खबर:सात साल में पहली बार डेंगू के सबसे कम मरीज

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 2019 में डेंगू के 1893 मरीज मिले थे, 2020 में 36... क्योंकि लोगों का आना-जाना कम हुआ तो लोकल ट्रांसमिशन नहीं हुआ

राजधानी में 10 महीने के भीतर भले ही कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या 43 हजार 983 पहुंच गई। लेकिन डेंगू पॉजिटिव मरीजों की संख्या पहली बार 7 साल में यानी 2014 से अब तक सबसे कम 36 रही। इसकी वजह कोरोना के कारण लोगों का आना-जाना कम हुआ तो लाेकल ट्रांसमिशन नहीं हुआ।

इसके चलते 2019 के मुकाबले 2020 में 681 गुना कम मरीज मिले। हालांकि पिछले साल 200 लोगों की ही एलाइजा जांच की गई। वर्ष 2017 में 7650 जांचें हुई थी, इनमें से 716 मरीज डेंगू पॉजिटिव मिले।

बाहर से डेंगू प्रभावित व्यक्तियों के आने की संख्या कम रही। डेंगू एडीज मच्छर के काटने से होता है। मच्छर के भीतर डेन वायरस होता है। जब ये मच्छर किसी डेंगू प्रभावित व्यक्ति को काटेगा तो डेन वायरस एक्टिव हो जाता है। इसके बाद जब भी वह किसी अन्य व्यक्ति को काटेगा तो उसे डेंगू हो जाता है।

3 सप्ताह तक ये मच्छर जिंदा रहता है। एंटेमोलाॅजिस्ट (कीट वैज्ञानिक) मनमोहन महोलिया ने बताया कि साफ पानी में पैदा होने वाले एडीज मच्छर को अंडे से मच्छर बनने तक 10 दिन का समय लगता है। कोरोना के दौरान डेंगू प्रभावित इलाके से आने वाले लोगों की संख्या सीमित रही। इसलिए डेंगू के केस भोपाल समेत प्रदेश में कम मिले।

लक्षण... ठंड लगने के बाद अचानक तेज बुखार होना

  • मसूड़ों व नाक से खून बहना।ठंड लगने के बाद तेज बुखार होना।
  • आंखों के पिछले हिस्से में दर्द होना। चेहरे, गर्दन और छाती पर लाल-गुलाबी रंग के रैशेज होना।
  • कमजोरी लगना, भूख न लगना, जी मितलाना और मुंह का स्वाद खराब होना। गले में दर्द
  • ब्लड प्लेटलेट काउंट जांच कराने पर तेजी से कम होते हैं।

2020 में 39 टीमों ने 3.16 लाख घरों का किया सर्वे
स्वास्थ्य विभाग के 39 टीमों ने 3 लाख 16 हजार घरों का सर्वे किया। इस दौरान करीब 15 हजार से ज्यादा घरों में लार्वा मिला। इनको नष्ट करने की कार्रवाई की गई। करीब 6 लाख बर्तनों की जांच में 17 हजार बर्तनों में लार्वा मिला। इसको टीम के सदस्यों ने नष्ट किया। पहली बार कोरोना के साथ डेंगू का सर्वे भी साथ-साथ चला।

