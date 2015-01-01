पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Bhopal
  • Dhongi Baba Took Hostage On His Hideout By Pretending To Cure The Disabled Son, Twice More Than The Mother

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अंधविश्वास से बचें:ढोंगी बाबा ने दिव्यांग बेटे को ठीक करने का झांसा देकर अपने ठिकाने पर बनाया बंधक, मां से की दो बार ज्यादती

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रतिकात्मक फोटो
  • बाबा के चंगुल से छूटकर महिला ने गांधी नगर पुलिस से की शिकायत, 3 पर केस दर्ज

अंधविश्वास में विश्वास करना एक महिला को भारी पड़ गया। एक ढोंगी बाबा नेे झांसे में लेकर महिला से ज्यादती कर दी। महिला को अपने दिव्यांग बेटे का इलाज करवाना था, इसलिए उसने बाबा से गुजारिश की। बाबा ने मजबूरी का फायदा उठाकर महिला को अपने एक सहयोगी के जरिए अपने ठिकाने पर बुलवाया और बंधक बना लिया।

12 दिन के भीतर उसने महिला से दो बार ज्यादती की। बंधक बनाने के दौरान बाबा का साथी महिला की निगरानी करता था। उसके चंगुल से छूटकर महिला ने गांधी नगर पुलिस से शिकायत की। पुलिस ने बाबा समेत तीन आरोपियों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कर उनकी तलाश शुरू कर दी है।

थाना प्रभारी नीलेश अवस्थी के मुताबिक इलाके में रहने वाली 30 वर्षीय महिला मूलत: गुजरात की रहने वाली है। वह यहां पति और दो बच्चों के साथ रहकर परिवार की देखरेख करती है। उसके दो बच्चों में एक दिव्यांग है। महिला अपने दिव्यांग बेटे का इलाज करवाना चाहती थी।

2 दिसंबर: बाबा ने अपने साथी को महिला के घर भेजा और कर लिया अगवा

महिला अपनी एक परिचित महिला के कहने पर हरिओम बस्ती में रहने वाले बाबा श्यामलाल से मिली। बाबा ने उसे भरोसा दिलाया था कि उसे बाबा आते हैं और उस दौरान वह किसी का इलाज करे तो मरीज को राहत मिलती है। पहली मुलाकात में ही बाबा ने महिला का मोबाइल नंबर ले लिया, फिर बाद में उससे बातें करने लगा। बीती दो दिसंबर को उसने अपने एक साथी तेजू को महिला के घर भेजा। तेजू ने बहला-फुसला कर महिला को ऑटो रिक्शा से अगवा कर लिया और बाबा के दूसरे साथी विजय के हवाले कर दिया।

दूसरे साथी ने किराए के मकान में बनाया बंधक, इसी दौरान बाबा ने की ज्यादती

बाबा के कहने पर विजय ने महिला को 12 दिनों तक किराए के एक मकान में बंधक बनाए रखा। इस दौरान बाबा ने उसके साथ दो बार ज्यादती की। किसी तरह वह बाबा के चंगुल से छूटकर घर लौटी और पूरा वाकया परिवार को बताया। इसके बाद उसने गांधी नगर थाने पहुंचकर आरोपियों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज करवाया। पुलिस ने आरोपी बाबा के ठिकाने पर दबिश दी, जहां ताला लगा मिला है। फिलहाल महिला और पुलिस को बाबा के बारे में और कोई जानकारी नहीं मिली है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंवैक्सीन के साइड इफेक्ट्स से रहें सावधान, रिपब्लिक डे के चीफ गेस्ट होंगे जॉनसन और आर-पार की लड़ाई में बदला किसान आंदोलन - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें