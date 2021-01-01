पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:मॉडिफाई टैंकर से वाॅल्वो बसों में भरा जा रहा था डीजल; बीसीएलएल ने जब्त कर लिया टैंकर

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
यह है वोे टैंकर जिसे जब्त किया। - Dainik Bhaskar
यह है वोे टैंकर जिसे जब्त किया।
  • आईएसबीटी में ही चल रही थी गड़बड़ी, पानी के टैंकर को बदलकर डीजल का बनाया

राजधानी के आईएसबीटी से संचालित होने वाली सूत्रसेवा और वॉल्वो बसों में मंगलवार को पानी के मोडिफाइ टैंकर के जरिए डीजल भरा जा रहा था। वो भी पब्लिक प्लेस के बीच। गनीमत रही कि कोई हादसा नहीं हुआ। मामले की जानकारी मीडिया के जरिए कलेक्टर अविनाश लवानिया और बीसीएलएल के सीईओ आदित्य सिंह को लगी। तब तक टैंकर संचालक मौके से भाग खड़ा हुआ। कलेक्टर और सीईओ की दखल के बाद चार्टर्ड कंपनी के मैनेजर नंदलाल को बुलाया गया। उसने टैंकर संचालक को फोन कर टैंकर को आईएसबीटी परिसर में लाने को कहा।

यहां पर टैंकर के आते ही बीसीएलएल के अफसरों ने उसे जब्त कर परिसर के डिपो में खड़ा करा दिया। टैंकर में करीब 700 लीटर डीजल भरा हुआ है। जनसंपर्क अधिकारी संजय सोनी ने बताया कि टैंकर नंबर -13 गीए-8487 खजूरी रोड पर बने पेट्रोल पंप से डीजल लेकर यहां पर बसों में फीलिंग के लिए आया था। ऐसी जानकारी मिली है कि टैंकर का ड्राइवर बस स्टैंड परिसर में खड़ी बसों में डीजल भर रहा था, जो कि गलत है। टैंकर देखने पर पानी का दिखाई देता है। लेकिन भीतर डीजल सप्लाई का नोजल लगा हुआ है। डीजल सप्लाई के संबंध में दस्तावेज मांगे गए हैं।

बड़ा सवाल: सालों से टैंकर आ रहे, पर किसी ने देखा नहीं
बड़ा सवाल ये है कि यहां से चलने वाली बसों में 1500 लीटर डीजल भरा जाता है। टैंकर के जरिए कई बार आईएसबीटी से डीजल भरा गया। लेकिन न तो बीसीएलएल के अफसरों ने कभी इस पर ध्यान दिया और न किसी दूसरी सरकारी जांच एजेंसी ने जांच करने की जहमत उठाई।

