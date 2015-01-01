पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धनतेरस दो दिन:विभिन्न पंचांगों में तिथि गणना काे लेकर ज्योतिषियों में मतभेद, कुछ ने कहा-12 को मनाएं, लेकिन ज्यादातर बोले-13 को ही श्रेष्ठ

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो

धनतेरस (त्रयोदशी) तिथि को लेकर लोगों में असमंजस की स्थिति है। पंचांग में तिथि के गणना भेद को लेकर यह स्थिति बनी हैै। कोई धनतेरस 12 को तो कोई 13 नवंबर को मनाने के पक्ष में है। हालांकि अधिकांश पंडित 13 नवंबर को धनतेरस मनाना ही उचित ठहरा रहे हैं।

उनका मत है कि त्रयोदशी 13(शुक्रवार) को उदया तिथि में भी रहेगी और प्रदोषकाल के समय भी। इस दिन शाम 5:59 बजे तक त्रयोदशी तिथि है। जबकि कई पंडितों का मत है कि शुक्रवार को शाम 4:20 बजे तक त्रयोदशी समाप्त हो जाएगी और प्रदोष काल में नहीं रहेगी। इसलिए 12 नवंबर को ही धनतेरस मनाना उचित है।

12 को मनाने के पीछे तर्क

  • 12 को द्वादशी तिथि शाम 6:18 बजे तक रहेगी। इसके बाद त्रयोदशी प्रारंभ हो जाएगी। प्रदोष काल के बाद त्रयोदशी लगने पर गुरुवार को मनाना उचित।
  • 12 को द्वादशी तिथि शाम 6:18 बजे तक रहेगी। इसके बाद त्रयोदशी प्रारंभ हो जाएगी। इसलिए प्रदोष काल के बाद त्रयोदशी लगने पर गुरुवार को ही इसे मनाना चाहिए। कुबेर पूजा का समय शाम 6:19 से 7.48 तक उत्तम रहेगा।
  • त्रयोदशी 12 नवंबर को ही मनाई जाना
  • श्रेष्ठ रहेगा। पंचांग भेद हो सकते हैं। तभी रूपचौदस 13 को सुबह के समय और 14 को दीपावली मनाना उचित रहेगा। अमावस्या तिथि 15 नवंबर को दोपहर तक रहेगी। इसलिए भाई दूज 16 को मनेगी।
  • त्रयोदशी तिथि गुरुवार व शुक्रवार दोनों दिन है। सावधानी ये बरतें कि गुरुवार को पूजा करें, तो त्रयोदशी लगने पर रात 9:30 के बाद और शुक्रवार को करें, तो शाम 5:59 से पहले। खरीदारी शुक्रवार को ही करें तो शुभ रहेगी।
  • 12 नवंबर को त्रयोदशी प्रदोषकाल में रहेगी। इसलिए इसी दिन त्रयोदशी मनाई जाए। नारायण विजय पंचांग के मुताबिक 13 को त्रयोदशी दोपहर 3:30 बजे समाप्त हो जाएगी। प्रदोषकाल में नहीं रहेगी। विभिन्न पंचांगों में त्रयोदशी तिथि को लेकर भेद होने के कारण यह स्थिति बनी है। त्रयोदशी 12 को ही मनाना उचित है।
  • पं. गौरीशंकर शास्त्री, पं. भंवरलाल शर्मा, अर्चना सरमंडल, पं. आनंद शंकर व्यास(उज्जैन)

13 को मनाने का आधार

  • 12 को त्रयोदशी तिथि रात 9:31 बजे शुरू हाेगी, जो 13 नवंबर को शाम 5:59 तक रहेगी। इस दिन उदयातिथि में त्रयोदशी होने से इस दिन मनाना श्रेष्ठ।
  • 12 को रात 9:30 तक द्वादशी गोवत्स पर्व रहेगा। 9:31 से त्रयोदशी प्रारंभ होगी, जो 13 को 5:59 तक रहेगी। इस दिन प्रदोष काल शाम 5:33 से रात 7:57 तक रहेगा। इसलिए 13 को धनतेरस मनाना श्रेष्ठ है।
  • 12 को धन तेरस मनाई गई तो फिर 13 को नरक चतुर्दशी कैसे मनाई जाएगी। 13 को उदयातिथि में त्रयोदशी तिथि रहेगी, जो शाम 5:59 तक रहेगी।
  • धनतेरस गणेश, लक्ष्मी व कुबेर पूजा का दिन होता है। 13 को सूर्यास्त 5:34 बजे होगा। इसके बाद 2 घंटे से अधिक समय तक प्रदोषकाल रहेगा। प्रदोष व्यापिनी त्रयोदशी इसी दिन मनाई जाएगी।
  • भगवान धनवंतरि का प्रकटोत्सव त्रयोदशी पर ही है। उनकी पूजा भी सुबह होती है। 13 को उदयातिथि में त्रयादशी तिथि है इसलिए इसी दिन धनतेरस मनाया जाना उचित रहेगा। शाम 5:29 से 6 बजे तक पूजन का श्रेष्ठ मुहूर्त रहेगा।
  • 12 नवंबर को त्रयोदशी तिथि रात 9:31 बजे प्रारंभ होगी, जो 13 नवंबर को शाम 5:59 बजे तक रहेगी। इस कारण प्रदोष व्यापी त्रयोदशी 13 नवंबर को रहेगी। इसके बाद चतुर्दशी प्रारंभ होगी जो 14 नवंबर को सुबह मनाया जाना उचित रहेगा। इसके बाद दोपहर 2:20 बजे अमावस्या तिथि प्रारंभ हो जाएगी, इसलिए इसी दिन दीपावली मनाई जाएगी।
  • (पं. हेमचंद्र पाण्डेय, पं. विष्णु राजौरिया, पं. प्रहलाद पंड्या, अंजना गुप्ता, पं. सोमेंद्र शर्मा(इंदौर)
