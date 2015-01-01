पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Bhopal
  Jyotiraditya Scindia | Digvijay Singh Attacks On Jyotiraditya Scindia Over Madhya Pradesh Gwalior Chambal By Election Results 2020

दिग्विजय का सिंधिया पर निशाना:पूर्व सीएम ने कहा- लोग समझते थे सिंधिया के जाने के बाद पार्टी खत्म हो जाएगी, लेकिन ग्वालियर-चंबल में नई कांग्रेस खड़ी हो गई

भोपालएक मिनट पहले
दिग्विजय सिंह ने सिंधिया पर तंज करते हुए कहा कि कांग्रेस उनके बगैर भी ग्वालियर-चंबल में खड़ी हो गई।
  • दिग्विजय सिंह ने कहा कि ‘मुझे विश्वास है नेहरू गांधी परिवार के नेतृत्व में हम जनता का विश्वास फिर जीतेंगे
  • भाजपा की जीत पर कहा- बीजेपी प्रतिशोध की कार्रवाई कर रही है। अब और ज़्यादा करेगी, हमें लड़ना हाेगा

प्रदेश की 28 सीटों पर हुए उपचुनाव में भाजपा की ऐतिहासिक जीत (19 सीटें) मिली है, वहीं कांग्रेस ने चंबल में सेंधमारी करते हुए 9 सीटों पर जीत हासिल की है। हार के बाद पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री दिग्विजय सिंह ने ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया पर निशाना साधा है। उन्होंने कहा, ‘लोग समझते थे सिंधिया के जाने के बाद पार्टी खत्म हो जाएगी, लेकिन ग्वालियर-चंबल में नई कांग्रेस खड़ी हो गई है।‘

दिग्विजय सिंह ने कहा कि 'उपचुनाव में नतीजे हमारे पक्ष में नहीं आए। इसका विश्लेषण होना चाहिए। लोग समझते थे कि सिंधिया के जाने के बाद कांग्रेस खत्म हो जाएगी, लेकिन ग्वालियर चंबल इलाके में नई कांग्रेस खड़ी हो गई है। मालवा निमाड़, बुंदेलखंड क्षेत्रों में भी नतीजा हमारे पक्ष में नहीं गया। कांग्रेस जन एक होकर लड़े, कहीं भी गुटबाजी की कोई शिकायत नहीं आई। सभी कांग्रेसियों को धन्यवाद जिन मतदाताओं ने हमें मत दिया उनके प्रति आभार।'

दिग्विजय सिंह ने आगे लिखा- ‘बीजेपी प्रतिशोध की कार्रवाई कर रही है। अब और ज़्यादा करेगी। सिंह ने कार्यकर्ताओं का मनोबल बढ़ाते हुए कहा, एक होकर अन्याय और अत्याचार के खिलाफ लड़ाई लड़ना पड़ेगा। मार्ग चुनौतीपूर्ण है लेकिन कांग्रेस पार्टी संघर्ष में ही मजबूती के साथ खड़ी होती है। हमें यह समझना चाहिए कि चुनौती में अवसर मिलेगा।’

दिग्विजय सिंह ने ‘कार्यकर्ताओं को कांग्रेस पार्टी को नया स्वरूप देने के लिए आगे आने के लिए कहा। उन्होंने कहा कमलनाथ के नेतृत्व में 15 महीने की सरकार में किसान कर्ज माफी हुई है। जनहित के फैसलों का पालन कराने के लिए कांग्रेसियों को संघर्ष करना होगा।’

'नेहरू-गांधी परिवार पर विश्वास'

दिग्विजय सिंह ने नेहरू-गांधी परिवार का जिक्र इस मौके पर खासतौर से किया। उन्होंने लिखा नेहरू-गांधी परिवार के नेतृत्व में जनता के विश्वास पर कांग्रेस को खड़ा होना होगा। भाजपा पर निशाना साधते हुए दिग्विजय सिंह लिखते हैं, बीजेपी ‘जन बल’ को दबाने के लिए ‘धन बल’ का भरपूर उपयोग करेगी, लेकिन बीजेपी के नेतृत्व में देश की बिगड़ती अर्थव्यवस्था, बढ़ती बेरोजगारी के खिलाफ खड़ा होना होगा। एक बार फिर कांग्रेस पार्टी कामयाब होगी।

दिग्विजय सिंह ने कहा कि ‘मुझे विश्वास है नेहरू गांधी परिवार के नेतृत्व में हम जनता का विश्वास फिर जीतेंगे। भाजपा ‘जन बल’ को दबाने के लिए ‘धन बल’ का भरपूर उपयोग करेगी। लेकिन देश में भाजपा के नेतृत्व में गिरती अर्थव्यवस्था बढ़ती बेरोजगारी के खिलाफ गरीब मजदूर किसान व वंचित वर्गों के साथ खड़ा होना पड़ेगा।

‘कांग्रेस को नया स्वरूप देना होगा’

कांग्रेस को नया स्वरूप देना होगा। कमलनाथ जी के नेतृत्व में रही 15 महीनों की सरकार में किसानों के हित में कर्ज माफी बिजली के बिलों में किसानों और आम परिवारों को राहत विधवा तथा वृद्धावस्था पेंशन में वृद्धि जैसे जन हित में लिए गए निर्णयों को पालन करने के लिए संघर्ष करना पड़ेगा।

भाजपा प्रतिशोधात्मक कार्रवाई कर रही है और भी करेगी। हमें एक हो कर अन्याय और अत्याचार के खिलाफ लड़ाई लड़ना पड़ेगी। मार्ग कठिन है संघर्ष पूर्ण है चुनौतीपूर्ण है। लेकिन कांग्रेस पार्टी संघर्ष में ही मजबूती के साथ खड़ी होती है। हमें यह समझना चाहिए हर चुनौती में अवसर भी है।

