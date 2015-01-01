पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Bhopal
  • Digvijay Singh On Shivraj Singh Chouhan After Congress Bhopal Mla Arif Masood College Demolished By Municipal Corporation

विधायक मसूद के कॉलेज पर कार्रवाई:दिग्विजय ने कहा- सरकार शक्ल देखकर काम करती है; पूछा- रामेश्वर शर्मा ने सरकारी जमीनें कब्जाईं, उसकी जांच हुई क्या?

भोपाल16 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
दिग्विजय सिंह ने पीसीसी दफ्तर में मीडिया से चर्चा में कहा कि जिन मंत्रियों ने अतिक्रमण किया उन पर क्या कार्रवाई की ?
  • दिग्विजय सिंह ने कहा कि हमने कल वोटिंग की समीक्षा की थी, हम किसी भी सीट में पीछे नहीं हैं

भोपाल मध्य के विधायक आरिफ मसूद के कॉलेज पर चले पुलिस-प्रशासन के बुलडोजर पर पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री दिग्विजय सिंह ने कहा कि 'सरकार शक्ल देखकर काम करती है। उन्होंने सरकार से पूछा कि रामेश्वर शर्मा ने कितनी सरकारी जमीनें कब्जाई, उसकी जांच हुई क्या? जिन मंत्रियों ने अतिक्रमण किया उन पर क्या कार्रवाई की?'

पीसीसी दफ्तर में पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री अर्जुन सिंह को श्रद्धांजलि देने पहुंचे दिग्विजय सिंह ने कहा कि हमने कल वोटिंग की समीक्षा की थी। हम किसी भी सीट में पीछे नहीं हैं। प्रलोभन देने के बाद भी जनता प्रभावित नहीं हुई, ये चुनाव जनता ने लड़ा है। हमने चुनाव आयोग को संवेदनशील बूथों की सूची दी थी।

विशेषकर, सुमावली, मेहगांव जानकारी दी थी, जहां पर महिलाओं को वोट डालने नहीं दिया गया। मुझे दुख है कि चुनाव आयोग ने इस सूची पर एक्शन नहीं लिया। हमने रिपोलिंग की मांग भी की थी। हमारी शिकायत पर ध्यान देते तो हिंसा कि घटना नहीं होती।

वीडी शर्मा कृषि स्नातक हैं, उनका कैलकुलेशन सही नहीं है
केंद्रीय चुनाव आयोग के पर्यवेक्षक इस पर नियंत्रण नहीं कर पाए। इसके लिए प्रशासन जिम्मेदार है। उन जिम्मेदारों को गिरफ्तार करना चाहिए और कार्रवाई करना चाहिए। मैं दावे के साथ कह रहा हूं कि कांग्रेस 28 सीटें जीतेंगी। भाजपा प्रदेशाध्यक्ष वीडी शर्मा के 28 सीटें जीतने के दावों को लेकर दिग्विजय सिंह ने चुटकी लेते हुए कहा कि वे कृषि विज्ञान में स्नातक हैं। जिसके कारण उनसे कैलकुलेशन में गलती हो जाती है।

आरएसएस प्रमुख मोहन भागवत के भोपाल दौरे को लेकर कहा कि उनका भोपाल और इंदौर में कुछ वर्षों में ज्यादा आना जाना हो रहा है। संघ चाल-चरित्र-चेहरा की बात करता है। संघ की एक पीढ़ी चली गई। भागवत जी से अनुरोध किया है कि अपने प्रचारकों पर ध्यान दें।

प्रदेश में विकास भाजपा नेता और जुड़े अधिकारियों का हो रहा है
सरकार के कर्ज लेने पर भी सवाल उठाते हुए कहा कि 2003 में जब कांग्रेस की सरकार गई थी। जब 23 हजार करोड़ का कर्ज था, आज दो लाख करोड से ज्यादा का कर्ज है। प्रदेश में सिर्फ भाजपा नेताओं और उनसे जुड़े अधिकारियों का विकास हो रहा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबाइडेन ने विस्कॉन्सिन और मिशिगन जीते, अब ट्रम्प की सत्ता में वापसी बहुत मुश्किल - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- समय आपके पक्ष में है। इसलिए इसका बेहतर सदुपयोग करें। पिछले कुछ समय से जिन कामों में रुकावट आ रही थी, आज वह बहुत ही सहज व आसान तरीके से हल हो जाएंगे। वस्त्र, आभूषण जैसी खरीदारी में भी समय व्यत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें