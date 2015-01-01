पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पता पूछने वाले वीआईपी से परेशान:अब शख्स ने खोला पूछताछ केंद्र, कोई भी एड्रेस जानने के लिए देने होंगे पांच रुपए

भोपाल43 मिनट पहले
शिवाजी नंबर में पूछताछ केंद्र खोलकर बैठे दशरथ रैकवार।

राजधानी के शिवाजी नगर में बार-बार लोगों द्वारा एड्रेस पूछने से परेशान होकर एक शख्स ने ऐसा काम किया, जिसकी वजह से लोगों ने उससे एड्रेस पूछना बंद कर दिया, मगर अपने इस अनोखे काम की वजह से वो शख्स सुर्खियों में आ गया है।

दरअसल, शिवाजी नगर के सुलभ शौचालय पर काम करने वाले दशरथ रैकवार पिछले काफी समय से परेशान थे। लोग उनके शौचालय के सामने आते और उनको बुलाकर उनसे एड्रेस पूछते। हालांकि उनको एड्रेस बताने में परेशानी नहीं थी, मगर कुछ लोग अपनी कार में बैठे-बैठे आवाज़ देकर बुलाते और पता पूछते हैं। कई लोग तो इस दौरान दशरथ के साथ दुर्व्यवहार भी कर देते हैं। इसी के चलते दशरथ ने शौचालय के बाहर एक टेबल कुर्सी लगा दी। उसपर पोस्टर लगा दिया, जिस पर लिखा है 'पूछताछ केंद्र- पता बताने की फीस 5 रुपए'।

पोस्टर देखकर नहीं कर रहे परेशान
दशरथ का कहना है कि दशरथ के ऐसा करने से लोग पोस्टर देखकर चले जा रहे हैं। उनको परेशान नहीं कर रहे हैं। यहां आपको बता दें कि जो लोग दशरथ के पास आकर पता पूछ रहे हैं, वो उनको पता बता रहे हैं। उनसे पैसे भी नहीं लेते।

बस, इस तरह पोस्टर लगाने से वीआईपी की तरह दशरथ को उनके शौचालय से बुलाकर पता पूछने वालों का आना बंद हो गया है।

