गुरुनानक मंडल ने किया आयोजन:501 बच्चियों को बांटे नए वस्त्र, ताकि पर्व की खुशियों से वंचित न रहें बेटियां

भोपाल4 घंटे पहले
कोई भी बेटी दीपावली की खुशियों से वंचित न रहे, इसे ध्यान में रखते हुए गुरुनानक मंडल द्वारा सोमवार को सेवा बस्ती की 501 बच्चियों को नए वस्त्र, स्वदेशी फटाखे, मिठाई एंव पूजन सामग्री वितरण की गई।

संस्था के अध्यक्ष राकेश कुकरेजा ने बताया कि इस मौके पर सभी को स्वदेशी वस्तुएं ही उपयोग में लाने का संकल्प भी दिलाया। आयोजन में पूर्व महापौर आलोक शर्मा, भगवानदास ढालिया, विभा गरुण, विष्णु राजपूत, राजा शर्मा, आलोक भदौरिया, सुनील सराठे, अभिषेक मसानी मौजूद थे।

