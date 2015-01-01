पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भोपाल:धनतरेस पर गुरुवार को आम ट्रैफिक डायवर्ट रहेगा; बाजारों में सभी तरह की गाड़ियों के प्रवेश पर रोक रहेगी

भोपाल38 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
भोपाल के चौक बाजार में लोगों की भीड़। फोटो- शान बहादुर
  • जनकपुरी, जमेराती, छोटे भैया चैराहा, घोड़ा नक्कास चैराहा, हनुमानगंज, आजाद मार्केट में व्यवस्था बदलेगी

भोपाल में धनतेरस त्यौहार के दौरान गुरुवार यानी 12 नवंबर को बाजारों में खरीदारी को देखते हुए ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने आम ट्रैफिक को डायवर्ट किया है। इसके तहत आंतरिक बाजार क्षेत्र जनकपुरी, जुमेराती, छोटे भैया चौराहा, घोड़ा नक्कास चौराहा, हनुमानगंज और आजाद मार्केट शहर के अलावा पुराना शहर क्षेत्रांतर्गत मुख्य बाजार में ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था में बदलाव किया जाएगा।

यहां पड़ेगा प्रभाव

सुबह से ही बाजार क्षेत्र में कोई भी लोडिंग वाहन/ ऑटो रिक्शा/चार-पहिया वाहन आंतरिक बाजार क्षेत्र जनकपुरी, जुमेराती, छोटे भैया चौराहा, घोड़ा नक्कास चौराहा, हनुमानगंज आजाद मार्केट में प्रवेश नहीं कर सकेंगे।

यहां करना होगी पार्किंग

  • करोंद, डीआईजी बंगला, सिंधी कालोनी, शाहजहांनाबाद की ओर से आने वाले सभी चार पहिया वाहन आंतरिक बाजार क्षेत्र में नहीं जा सकेंगे। यह भोपाल टॉकीज चौराहे से बाल विहार ग्राउंड में पार्क किए जा सकेंगे। इससे आगे वाहनों पर प्रतिबंध रहेगा।
  • भारत टॉकीज की ओर आने वाले सभी दो-पहिया/चार पहिया वाहन सेन्ट्रल लायब्रेरी मैदान पार्क किए जा सकेंगे।
  • संगम टॉकीज मजार की ओर सब्जी मंडी होकर बाजार आने वाले चार पहिया/तीन पहिया वाहनों को सब्जी मंडी रिक्त प्रांगण में पार्क किए जा सकेंगे।
  • बाजार में प्रवेश करने वाले दो-पहिया वाहन भी केवल निर्धारित स्थल में ही पार्किंग किए जा सकेंगे। आम रोड़ पर खड़े होने वाले वाहनों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की जाएगी।
  • अत्यधिक भीड़ होने की स्थिति में दो-पहिया वाहनों का भी बाजार में प्रवेश प्रतिबंधित किया जाएगा।
  • इसके अलावा ट्रैफिक को देखते हुए कुछ और बदलाव किए जा सकते हैं।
