पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

दीपोत्सव में अच्छी पहल:गाय के गोबर से बन रहे इको फ्रेंडली दीये, पर्यावरण के साथ परंपरा का भी ख्याल

भोपाल4 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
शहर के बरखेड़ी अहीर मोहल्ला में गाय के गोबर से दीये, प्रतिमाएं और अन्य सजावट के सामान तैयार करती महिलाएं।
  • लॉकडाउन में आत्मनिर्भर बनने के लिए महिलाओं ने शुरू किया गोबर के दीये बनाने का काम

शहर के बरखेड़ी अहीर मोहल्ला में राधाकृष्ण मंदिर के पास दीपावली के लिए गाय के गोबर से ईको फ्रेंडली दीपक समेत, लक्ष्मी, गणेश व गोवर्धन की प्रतिमाएं और धार्मिक चिन्ह ओम, स्वास्तिक शुभ-लाभ व तोरण आदि बनाए जा रहे हैं। विशेष बात यह है कि इको फ्रेंडली दीपक व प्रतिमाएं बनाने की शुरुआत यहां की रहवासी कांता यादव ने की। बाद में उनके साथ मोहल्ले की अन्य महिलाएं भी इस काम में शामिल हो गईं।

इन महिलाओं ने दीपों के त्योहार पर गाय के गोबर से बने दीये से उजाला करने का प्रयास किया है। पर्यावरण संरक्षण और धार्मिक नजरिए से शुभ गाय के गोबर से कमाई का रास्ता निकाला है। ये महिलाएं, गाय के गोबर से ईको फ्रेंडली दीये तैयार कर रही हैं। गोबर के दीपों का ऑर्डर भी मिल चुका है, जिसे जल्द ही तैयार करके देना है। काम शुरू होते ही ऑर्डर मिलने से उनका उत्साह बढ़ गया है। महिलाओं ने दिवाली पर अधिक से अधिक घरों तक गोबर के दीये पहुंचाने का लक्ष्य बनाया है।

कांता बताती हैं कि लॉक डाउन के दौरान जब सभी व्यवसाय बंद थे और परिवार की आर्थिक स्थिति गड़बड़ाने लगी थी, तब जैसे तैसे काम चल गया परंतु आगे क्या करेंगे, इस चिंता के चलते आत्म निर्भर बनने का मन में संकल्प किया तब गोबर व धूप से अगरबत्ती बनाना शुरू की। इसमें सफलता मिली तो गाय के गोबर से दीपक बनाने का विचार आया। लोगों को दीपक पसंद आए तो उनकी साथी महिलाओं ने उन्हें प्रतिमाएं व धार्मिक चिन्ह बनाने का सुझाव दिया। उनके पति की मदद से प्रतिमाओं के लिए सांचा तैयार कराया गया। इसके माध्यम से प्रतिमाओं को आकार दिया जाने लगा।

कांता यादव ने बताया कि गौ शालाओं से गाय का गोबर मंगाकर उसमें लकड़ी का बुरादा मिला कर उसको महीन पीसने के बाद सुखाते हैं। बाद में इसमें गोंद व थोड़ा पानी मिला कर इन्हें सांचे में डाला जाता है। इसके बाद प्रतिमा को सुखा कर उस पर हर्बल कलर व वॉटर कलर करते हैं। उनका कहना है कि पूजा के कुछ दिन बाद गाय की इन प्रतिमाओं व दीपों को गमले में रख कर पानी डाल कर इन्हें गलाकर खाद बनाई जा सकती है। उन्होंने बताया कि दीयों की कीमत एक से 4 रुपए तक डिजाइन वाले 8 रुपए प्रति नग, प्रतिमाएं 251 प्रतिमाओ के केवल मुखोटे 101 शुभ-लाभ चिन्ह 50 रुपए में दिए जा रहे हैं।

रोमा यादव ने कहा कि दीयों को बनाने में जुटी एक महिला ने कहा कि हम न सिर्फ अपनी परंपरा से जुड़े हैं, बल्कि देश की अर्थव्यवस्था को भी फायदा पहुंचा रहे हैं, साथ ही पर्यावरण को भी नुकसान से बचा रहे हैं। महिला ने कहा कि गाय का गोबर हमारी परंपरा में पवित्र माना जाता है। और ये कुछ समय में स्वत: नष्ट हो जाता है जिससे पर्यावरण को भी नुकसान नहीं पहुंचता। वहीं, चीनी दीयों से पर्यावरण को भी नुकसान पहुंचता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंएक्टिव केस कम होने की रफ्तार तेजी से घटने लगी; केरल के राज्यपाल आरिफ मोहम्मद अस्पताल में भर्ती - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन भर व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। अब तक जो भी निवेश किए हैं उनमें आशातीत लाभ भी होगा। आप कुछ ऐसे भी कार्य करेंगे, जिससे आपकी रचनात्मकता सामने आएगी। त्यौहार विशेष की तैयारी में भी समय व्यतीत होगा।...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें