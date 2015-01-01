पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फैमिली कोर्ट:बेटी को मां के पास मत रहने देना, दादा-दादी ही करें पालन पोषण; दंपती ने मांगी पोती की कस्टडी

भोपाल40 मिनट पहले
  • बोले-बेटे की अंतिम इच्छा थी

बेटे की मौत के बाद माता-पिता ने अंतिम इच्छा को पूरा करने के लिए पोती की कस्टडी लेने के लिए कुटुंब न्यायालय में अर्जी दी है। पोती तीन साल की है। दरअसल झगड़े के बाद दंपती के बहू-बेटा उनसे अलग रह रहे थे। कोरोना संक्रमण और लॉकडाउन के चलते बेटा डिप्रेशन मेें चला गया और उसने 18 मई को आत्महत्या कर ली। उसने माता-पिता से कहा था कि यदि उसे कुछ हो जाता है तो बेटी को अपने पास रखकर पालन पोषण करना। उसे मां के पास मत रहने देना। बेटे की अंतिम इच्छा पूरी करने के लिए केस लगाया है। इच्छा पूरी नहीं हुई तो उसकी आत्मा को शांति नहीं मिलेगी। मामला कुटुंब न्यायालय के प्रधान न्यायाधीश आरएन चंद की काेर्ट में विचाराधीन है।

पत्नी बोली...नौकरी छूटने से थे अवसाद में, करते थे झगड़ा
बहू का कहना था कि बेटी छोटी है, वह उसे नहीं छोड़ सकती। वह ससुराल जाकर रह सकती है या दादा-दादी जब भी पोती से मिलने की इच्छा जाहिर करेंगे, वह उसे लेकर पहुंच जाएगी। वहीं, दंपती का कहना था कि बेटे की मौत बहू की वजह से हुई है इसलिए उसे अपने साथ नहीं रखेंगे। वह बहू से उसकी बेटी नहीं छीनना चाहते, लेकिन यदि पोती की कस्टडी उन्हें नहीं मिली तो बेटे की आत्मा को शांति नहीं मिलेगी। बहू ने बताया कि पति ने उसकी या बेटी की वजह से आत्महत्या नहीं की। वे नौकरी छूटने के कारण डिप्रेशन में थे। इसी को लेकर झगड़ा करते थे।

माता-पिता बोले- झगड़े से डिप्रेशन में चला गया बेटा
काउंसलर नुरुनिसा खान के मुताबिक दंपती ने बताया कि बेटा और बहू दिल्ली में मल्टी नेशनल कंपनी में काम करते थे। इनके बीच किस बात को लेकर विवाद हुआ, उन्हें जानकारी नहीं है। पोती के जन्म के बाद दोनों अलग हो गए। बेटा भोपाल आ गया, बहू वही नौकरी करती रही। हमने समझाने की कोशिश की, लेकिन बात नहीं बन सकी। संक्रमण के चलते बहू नौकरी छोड़कर भोपाल में मां के पास आ गई। इस बीच बेटे ने बहू और बेटी से मिलने की कोशिश की। यहां भी उनके बीच झगड़ा होता रहा। इससे बेटा डिप्रेशन में चला गया।

