कोविड वॉरियर्स ने किया एंजॉय:भोपाल के कैंसर हॉस्पिटल के डॉक्टर्स ने की 8 महीने बाद मनाई पिकनिक

भोपाल29 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जवाहरलाल नेहरू कैंसर हॉस्पिटल के डॉक्टर्स पिकनिक के दौरान।
जवाहरलाल नेहरू कैंसर हॉस्पिटल के डॉक्टर्स पिकनिक के दौरान।

भोपाल के जवाहरलाल नेहरू कैंसर हॉस्पिटल के डॉक्टर्स ने समरधा जंगल रिसोर्ट में पिकनिक का आयोजन किया। यहां मौजूद सभी कोविड वॉरियर्स ने कोरोना संकट के बाद पहली बार पिकनिक में रेन डांस, अंताक्षरी, और आउटडोर गेम्स एंजॉय किए।

पिकनिक के दौरान डॉक्टर्स की टीम।
पिकनिक के दौरान डॉक्टर्स की टीम।

आशा जोशी, दिव्या पाराशर, राकेश जोशी, अनीता सक्सेना, राजीव श्रीवास्तव, संदीप जटाले, विकास सेठ शामिल थे। सभी फैमिलीज के लिए ये पिकनिक स्ट्रेस बस्टर से कम नहीं थी, जिसमें बच्चों ने भी गेदरिंग को एंजॉय किया।

क्रिकेट खेलते डॉक्टर्स।
क्रिकेट खेलते डॉक्टर्स।

डाॅक्टर्स ने कोरोना काल के अपने अनुभव भी शेयर किए। यह पिकनिक उनके लिए एनर्जी बूस्टर का काम करेगी। लगातार 8 महीने इन डॉक्टर्स ने अपनी जान जाेखिम में डालकर अपने फर्ज को अंजाम दिया।

