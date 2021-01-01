पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

ओपीडी में अटेंडेंस व्यवस्था:सुबह 9:15 तक नहीं पहुंचे डॉक्टर्स तो विभाग के पास पहुंचेगी सूचना

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दाे साल में तीसरी बार बदली व्यवस्था
  • सिविल सर्जन रोज भेजेंगे हर डॉक्टर की डिटेल

जिला अस्पतालों में ओपीडी की संख्या बढ़ती जा रही है। बावजूद इसके डॉक्टर्स टाइम पर इलाज के लिए नहीं पहुंच रहे हैं। मरीजों को हो रही परेशानी को देखते हुए स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने डॉक्टर्स के ड्यूटी टाइम में गायब रहने की शिकायतों पर अब सख्ती दिखाई है। बुधवार से जेपी अस्पताल समेत अन्य छोटे अस्पतालों यानी सीएचसी, पीएचसी के डॉक्टर्स का अस्पताल में आने का रिकॉर्ड रोजाना सुबह 9:15 बजे स्वास्थ्य विभाग के वॉट्सएप नंबर 7000092927 पर भेजना होगा।

जेपी अस्पताल के सिविल सर्जन डॉ राकेश श्रीवास्तव ने बताया कि सभी डॉक्टर्स को सुबह ओपीडी के समय पर आने की हिदायत दी गई है। जो नहीं आएगा उसकी जानकारी स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा भेजे गए निर्धारित प्रपत्र में भरकर संचालनालय के मोबाइल नंबर वॉट्सएप कर दी जाएगी। उन्होंने बताया कि जेपी अस्पताल में अब ओपीडी की मरीजों की संख्या 600 से बढ़कर 800 से 1 हजार के बीच पहुंच गई है। धीरे-धीरे अब संख्या ओर बढ़ेगी। कोरोना के पहले ओपीडी की संख्या 1500 से 1600 के बीच रहा करती थी।

इधर, स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अफसरों ने बताया कि यदि सिविल सर्जन ने किसी डॉक्टर की गलत अटेंडेंस भेजी और निरीक्षण के दौरान वह डॉक्टर गायब मिले तो उनके खिलाफ कार्रवाई प्रस्तावित की जाएगी।

पहले भी दो बार लागू हो चुकी हैं व्यवस्थाएं
शिकायतों के बाद व्यवस्था लागू कि गई थी कि डॉक्टर्स को सुबह ओपीडी में 9 बजे बॉयोमेट्रिक अटेंडेंस लगाना होगी। कुछ समय तक चली व्यवस्था के बाद ये फेल हो गई। इसके बाद तत्कालीन स्वास्थ्य मंत्री तुलसी सिलावट ने व्यवस्था लागू की थी कि डॉक्टर्स को सुबह 9 बजे सिविल सर्जन के दफ्तर में रखे रजिस्टर में साइन करना होगा। इसके बाद दोपहर 3.30 बजे दोबारा साइन करना होगा। तभी माना जाएगा कि वे ओपीडी में बैठे थे।

5 मिनट में 80 डॉक्टर्स के साइन कैसे होंगे- सुबह 9 बजे से जेपी में ओपीडी शुरू होती है। शासन के आदेश है कि 9:15 बजे तक सभी के साइन कराकर तय प्रपत्र में जानकारी वॉट्सएप के माध्यम से भेजे। लेकिन ये कैसे संभव होगा ये बुधवार को ही पता चलेगा।

डॉक्टर्स खुद होंगे जिम्मेदार
सभी डॉक्टर्स को शासन के आदेश के बारे में बता दिया गया है। जो समय पर नहीं आएगा उसकी जानकारी शासन को भेज दी जाएगी। यदि शासन को कोई कार्रवाई करता है तो इसके लिए डॉक्टर्स खुद जिम्मेदार होंगे।
डॉ. राकेश श्रीवास्तव, सिविल सर्जन जेपी अस्पताल

मरीजों के लिए व्यवस्था
सरकार का प्रयास है कि विभाग के अस्पतालों में आने वाले मरीजों को समय पर इलाज मिले। लेकिन कई बार डॉक्टर्स के ओपीडी में नहीं होने की शिकायतें मिलती हैं। इसको देखते हुए ये सख्ती की जा रही है। सरकार की मंशा डॉक्टर्स को परेशान करने की नहीं है।
प्रभुराम चौधरी,मंत्री, स्वास्थ्य विभाग

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser