  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Bhopal
  Dream Bhopal Green Again As Sanitation Ambassador Of Municipal Corporation Bhopal For Bhopal 2021

स्वच्छता मुहिम:ड्रीम भोपाल ग्रीन भोपाल 2021 के लिए फिर से नगर निगम भोपाल के स्वच्छता एंबेसडर बने

भोपाल35 मिनट पहले
नगर निगम भोपाल ने 2021 स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण के लिए फिर से स्वच्छता एंबेसडर बनाए। - Dainik Bhaskar
नगर निगम भोपाल ने 2021 स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण के लिए फिर से स्वच्छता एंबेसडर बनाए।

नगर निगम भोपाल ने 2021 स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण के लिए फिर से स्वच्छता एंबेसडर, स्वच्छ ग्राही एवं स्वच्छता चैंपियन चयनित किए है। ड्रीम भोपाल ग्रीन भोपाल लगातार दूसरे वर्ष नगर निगम स्वच्छता ब्रांड एंबेसडर के रूप में चयनित हुए हैं।

इस कार्यक्रम में कलेक्टर भोपाल अविनाश लवानिया कमिश्नर बीएमसी केवीएस चौधरी एवं अपर कमिश्नर एमपी सिंह मौजूद थे। 100 संस्थाओं, व्यक्तियों, रेडियो जॉकी एवं एनजीओ को स्वच्छता एंबेसडर स्वच्छता चैंपियन एवं स्वछग्रही के रूप में नॉमिनेट किया गया है। ड्रीम भोपाल ग्रीन भोपाल टीम से स्पर्श द्विवेदी, दीपा सोनी एवं आशीष मिश्रा मौजूद थे।

शुभम को सम्मानित करते कलेक्टर अविनाश लवानिया।
शुभम को सम्मानित करते कलेक्टर अविनाश लवानिया।

साथ ही स्वच्छता चैंपियन बनें शुभम चौहान को भी सम्मानित किया गौरतलब है कि स्वच्छता गतिविधियों में उल्लेखनीय योगदान के लिए तीसरी बार शुभम को सम्मानित किया गया। नगर निगम भोपाल से जुड़कर वर्ष 2020-21 में आयोजित स्वच्छ भारत मिशन की गतिविधियों में सक्रिय व सतत् योगदान के लिए समाजिक कार्यकर्ता एवं रिसर्च स्कॉलर शुभम चौहान को कलेक्टर भोपाल अभिनाश लवानिया, आयुक्त नगर निगम वीएस चौधरी ने 'स्वच्छता चैंपियन' स्वच्छता सेवा सम्मान पत्र से सम्मानित किया। ज्ञात हो कि शुभम जन- जागरूकता कार्यक्रमों के माध्यम से समाजिक गतिविधियों में सक्रिय हैं, तथा उन्हें लगातार तीसरी बार नगर निगम द्वारा स्वच्छता गतिविधियों में योगदान के लिए सम्मानित किया गया। पूर्व में स्वच्छ भारत समर इंटर्नशिप में शुभम ने राज्य व जिला स्तर पर प्रथम पुरस्कार प्राप्त किया।

इसके अलावा महाशक्ति सेवा केंद्र से पूजा इएंगर एवं वेस्टओनिक्स से मीता वाधवा स्वच्छता एंबेसडर के रूप में नॉमिनेट किया गया। एंबेसडर स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण 2021 में भोपाल को नंबर वन बनाने की मुहिम पर काम करेंगे एवं लोगों को स्वच्छता के लिए जागरूक करेंगे।

  कॉपी लिंक
