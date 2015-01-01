पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Bhopal
  • Drugs Given To Release Alcohol, Reaction Took Place, Husband Reached Family Court For Divorce

दवा बनी दर्द:शराब छुड़ाने दी दवाई, रिएक्शन हुआ तो तलाक के लिए फैमिली कोर्ट पहुंचा पति

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
  • फैमिली कोर्ट में चल रही काउंसलिंग में पत्नी ने मानी गलती, बोली- अब आगे से ऐसा नहीं करूंगी, लेकिन पति मानने तैयार नहीं

पत्नी ने पति को शराब छुड़ाने के लिए दवा दी तो वह रिएक्शन कर गई। एक माह तक चले इलााज के बाद जब पति ठीक होकर घर लौटा तो उसने फैमिली कोर्ट में तलाक की अर्जी लगा दी। उसका कहना है कि वह मर जाएगा, लेकिन पत्नी के साथ अब एक घर में नहीं रहेगा। वहीं पत्नी का कहना है कि उसने गलती की है, लेकिन वह पति के साथ ही रहना चाहती है। चूंकि महिला का उद्देश्य बुरा नहीं था, इसलिए कोर्ट चाहती है कि इनकी काउंसलिंग कर परिवार को जोड़ा जाए। मामले में फैमिली कोर्ट की काउंसलर शैल अवस्थी दूसरी काउंसलिंग करेंगी। मामला अतिरिक्त प्रधान न्यायाधीश योगेश दत्त शुक्ला के यहां विचाराधीन है।

फैमिली कोर्ट में तलाक की अर्जी त्रिलंगा निवासी युवक ने दी है। मामले में दोनों की काउंसलिंग की गई। काउंसलर अवस्थी ने बताया कि युवक की शादी जून 2018 में हुई थी। उनका एक साल का बेटा है। युवक ने बताया कि वह मल्टी नेशनल कंपनी में इवेंट मैनेजमेंट का काम देखता है। इसके चलते उसे पार्टी ऑर्गेनाइज करना पड़ती है, इसलिए उसे भी शराब पीना पड़ती है। पत्नी को यह सब पसंद नहीं होने के चलते अक्सर झगड़ा होता है। पत्नी ने पहले कसम दी, उसके बाद कई तरह के वादे लिए। वह नहीं चाहता था कि पत्नी दुखी हो, इसलिए उसे समझाया भी यह उसकी जिंदगी का हिस्सा है। उसे स्वीकार करना चाहिए। उसने बताया कि जब वह पार्टी से आता है तो घर में सीधे कपड़े चेंज करके दूसरे कमरे में साे जाता था, ताकि पत्नी और बेटे को परेशानी न हो। उसने बताया कि पत्नी के मायके वालों ने उसे काेई दवा बताते हुए कहा कि इससे देने से शराब छूट जाएगी। बस फिर क्या था पत्नी लगातार उसे दवा देने लगी।

पत्नी ने कहा- दूसरों की बातों में आ गई थी, कुछ भी हो जाए तलाक नहीं दूंगी
पत्नी ने काउंसलर को बताया कि उसका पति शराब पीता है। शादी के बाद इसका पता चला। उसके घर में लोग शराब शब्द तक से परहेज करते हैं। उसने पहले पति को हर तरह से शराब न पीने के लिए मनाया, लेकिन वे ऑफिस की पार्टी का बहाना बनाकर रोज शराब पीते हैं। इसे लेकर अक्सर दोनों में झगड़ा होना शुरू हो गया। उसकी भाभी ने दवा बताई थी। उनका दावा था कि पति को जड़ीबूटी रुपी दवा देने से वह शराब पीना छोड़ देगा। जब पति की तबियत खराब हुई तो उसे लगा कहीं उसने भाभी की बातों में आकर कोई गलती तो नहीं कर दी, इसलिए उसने अपने देवर को सभी बात बता दी थी। उसका उद्देश्य पति की शराब छुड़ाना था। महिला का कहना है कि चाहे कुछ भी हो जाए वह तलाक नहीं देगी।

पत्नी कभी रोटी में लगाकर तो कभी चाय में मिलाकर देती है दवा
पत्नी कभी रोटी में लगाकर कभी चाय या काफी में मिलाकर दवा देती थी। जिससे उसके पेट में दर्द रहने लगा। एक दिन उसे दवा का रिएशन हुआ हाथ पैर एेठनें लगे और मुंह से फेन आने लगा तब पत्नी ने घबराकर उसके छोटे भाई को बुलाया। अस्पताल ले जाने के दौरान पत्नी ने उसके छोटे भाई को हकीकत बयान कर दी। जिसके बाद उसे 1 माह तक अस्पताल में रहकर इलाज करना पड़ा। पति का कहना है कि चाहे कुछ भी हो जाए अब वह पत्नी के साथ नहीं रहेगा उसे पत्नी पर विश्वास नहीं है। उसे डर है कि पत्नी फिर खाने में कुछ ऐसा दे देगी, जिससे वह मर भी सकता है। वह अपने साथ बेटे को रखने तैयार है। इसके अलावा पत्नी को एक निश्चित राशि भरण-पोषण देने का प्रस्ताव दिया है।

दो और काउंसलिंग होंगी- डरा हुआ है पति, मामले में हो सकता है समझौता
अवस्थी ने बताया कि पत्नी ने काउंसलिंग के दौरान गलती मानी। उसका कहना था कि वह आगे से ऐसा कुछ नहीं करेगी। उसे नहीं मालूम था कि उसकी गलती पति पर भारी पड़ेगी। उसका कहना है कि पति उसे एक बार माफ कर दे बस। अवस्थी का कहना है कि मामले में समझौते की गुजांइश बहुत है। इसलिए वह अभी दंपती की दो ओर काउंसलिंग कर दोनों को समझाने की कोशिश करेगी। इस मामले में महिला का देवर भी अपने भाई को माफ करने के लिए मना रहा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमिशिगन में एक कपल के घर 14 बेटों के बाद हुआ बेटी मैगी का जन्म, उन्होंने माना अब हुई फैमिली कंप्लीट - लाइफस्टाइल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें