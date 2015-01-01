पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विरोध प्रदर्शन:डंपरों की स्पष्ट नीति का समाधान नहीं होने से भोपाल सेंड ट्रक ऑनर्स एसोसिएशन आज से बेमुद्दत हड़ताल पर

भोपाल35 मिनट पहले
रेत की ओवरलोडिंग को लेकर की जा रही कार्रवाई के विरोध में भोपाल सेंड ट्रक ऑनर्स एसोसिएशन ने गुरुवार रात 12 बजे से हड़ताल पर जाने की बात कही है। यानी गुरुवार सुबह डंपर रेत लेकर शहर में नहीं आएंगे। हर दिन शहर में 300 से ज्यादा डंपर रेत लेकर आते हैं। एसोसिएशन के सचिव विश्व बंधु रावत ने बताया कि डंपरों की स्पष्ट नीति बनाने को लेकर गृह मंत्री, खनिज विभाग के अफसरों से मिल चुके हैं। पर समाधान नहीं हो रहा है।

उनका आरोप है कि खदान से ज्यादा रेत भरी जा रही है जबकि चोरी की कार्रवाई मालिकों पर हो रही है। गौरतलब है कि मंगलवार को खनिज विभाग ने 11 मील पर 15 डंपरों पर बिना राॅयल्टी और ओवर लोडिंग को लेकर कार्रवाई की थी, जिसके विरोध में एसोसिएशन के पदाधिकारी आ गए हैं।

