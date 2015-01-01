पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अच्छी खबर:एलएचबी काेच लगने से दिसंबर से बढ़ेगी भाेपाल एक्सप्रेस व जनशताब्दी की शान

भाेपाल2 घंटे पहले
  • कपूरथला से निशातपुरा और हबीबगंज यार्ड आ चुके हैं कोच
  • शान-ए-भोपाल के लिए अभी एक ही रैक मिला

शहर से चलने वाली दाे ट्रेन की दिसंबर से शान बढ़ जाएगी। वजह यह है कि ये दाे ट्रेन हबीबगंज- हजरत निजामुद्दीन, शान ए भाेपाल एक्सप्रेस और हबीबगंज जबलपुर जन शताब्दी एक्सप्रेस अब दिसंबर से बेहतरीन एलएचबी कोच के साथ चलेंगी। काेच बनाने के लिए कपूरथला में बने आधुनिक तकनीक के ये कोच हबीबगंज और निशातपुरा यार्ड यार्ड में आ चुके हैं।

आसानी से पटरी नहीं छाेड़ती ट्रेन

  • 30 एलएचबी कोच मिले जनशताब्दी के लिए
  • 24 कोच से चलती है शान-ए-भोपाल
  • 1.5 करोड़ रुपए आती है एक कोच की लागत

फायदा...कितनी भी तेजी से पलटे ट्रेन फिर भी एक-दूसरे पर नहीं चढ़ते कोच
जर्मनी की कंपनी लिंक हाॅफमैन बुश की तकनीक से ऐसे काेच बनाए जाते हें। इसीलिए इन्हें एलएचबी काेच कहा जाता है। जब भी काेई ट्रेन पलटती है ताे उसमें लगे काेच एक दूसरे के ऊपर पढ़ जाते हैं। एलएचबी काेच लगी ट्रेन आसानी से पटरी नहीं छाेड़ती। कितनी भी स्पीड में ट्रेन पलटे तो यह काेच एक दूसरे के ऊपर नहीं चढ़ते। इनका बाहरी हिस्सा बहुत मजबूत हाेता है, इसलिए पलटने पर इनसे जनहानि की आशंका बहुत कम हाेती है।

