वाटर सप्लाई रहेगी प्रभावित:शुक्रवार को आधे शहर में रहेगा जल संकट, सुबह 6 से शाम 4 बजे तक नहीं आएगा पानी

भोपाल34 मिनट पहले
नर्मदा जलप्रदाय परियोजना के संयंत्रों का मेंटेनेंस का होगा काम - Dainik Bhaskar
नर्मदा जलप्रदाय परियोजना के संयंत्रों का मेंटेनेंस का होगा काम
  • निगम के 13 जोनो की कई कॉलोनी होगी प्रभावित

नर्मदा जल परियोजना के खटपुरा जलशोधन संयंत्र के एयरवेसल में लेवल फ्लेक्स लगाने, पाइप लाइनों में आवश्यक सुधार कार्य और बिजली सप्लाई लाइन के मेंटेनेंस और विद्युत सबस्टेशन में सुधार कार्य शुक्रवार को किया जाना है। ऐसे में शुक्रवार को लगभग 10 घंटे सुबह 6 बजे से शाम 4 बजे तक नर्मदा लाइन से पानी सप्लाई नहीं किया जाएगा। इस कारण शहर के उन इलाकों में पानी सप्लाई बाधित रहेगी जहां नर्मदा लाइन से पानी दिया जाता है।
इन इलाकों में बाधित रहेगी सप्लाई
नारियलखेड़ा, टीला जमालपुरा, जहांगीराबाद, बरखेड़ी, बैंक कॉलोनी, वसुंधरा कॉलोनी, एमपी नगर, शिवाजी नगर, अरेरा हिल्स, राजीव नगर, अर्जुन नगर, सीआई कॉलोनी, बोगदा पुल, न्यू सुभाष नगर, अफजल कॉलोनी, मोमिनपुरा, बाल विहार, अशोका गार्डन, राजेंद्र नगर, चांदबड़, नवीन नगर, हाउसिंग बोर्ड कॉलोनी, जनता क्वार्टर, गौतम नगर, रचना नगर, कस्तूरबा नगर, अशोका गार्डन, अशोक विहार, सेक्टर-ए, बी एवं अभिरुचि परिसर, पदमनाभ नगर, विकास नगर, ओल्ड सुभाष नगर, गोविंद गार्डन, विकास नगर, अन्ना नगर, बावड़ियाकलां, मिसरोद, रोहित नगर, इंडस टाउन, सुरेन्द्र पैलेस, नारायण नगर, एम्प्री, बरकतउल्ला विश्वविद्यालय, सेंचुरी अपार्टमेंट, साकेत नगर 9-ए, 9-बी, महेष्मति, अरविंद विहार, बागमुगालिया एक्सटेंशन, लहारपुर, पिपलिया पेंदे खां, बरखेड़ा पठानी, आजाद नगर, शक्ति विहार, समन्वय नगर, अवधपुरी क्षेत्र, खजूरीकला, न्यू शिव नगर, अलकापुरी, साकेत नगर के 4-ए, 4-बी, 4-सी, आनंद नगर, कोकता ट्रांसपोर्ट नगर, बिजली कॉलोनी, गादियापुरा, जेपी कॉलोनी, अशोक विहार, मानव विहार, बाल विहार, सूर्या कॉलोनी, रत्नागिरी, सोनागिरी सेक्टर ए, बी, सी सेक्टर, प्रकाश नगर, इन्द्रपुरी ए, बी, सी सेक्टर, सतनामी नगर, राजीव नगर सेक्टर-ए, अर्जुन नगर, भारत नगर, नरेला शंकरी, छत्तीसगढ़ लेबर कॉलोनी, दामखेड़ा, अयोध्या नगर, अटल नेहरू नगर, शिवानी नगर, रासला खेड़ी, ब्लूमून कॉलोनी, करोंद चैराहा क्षेत्र, एमआईजी क्वार्टर, नयापुरा, विश्वकर्मा नगर।

