सामने से आई मौत:मां-बहन को छोड़कर घर आ रहे युवक की राॅन्ग साइड चल रहे डंपर ने ली जान

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • होशंगाबाद रोड पर इंडस टाउन के पास हुई घटना
  • कार को आेवरटेक करने के चक्कर में डंपर से टकराया था बाइक सवार युवक

होशंगाबाद रोड पर इंडस टाउन के सामने राॅन्ग साइड आ रहे डंपर ने बाइक सवार युवक की जान ले ली। युवक ने आगे चल रही एक कार को जैसे ही ओवरटेक किया, वह सामने से आ रहे डंपर से टकरा गया। हैरानी की बात ये है कि इस सड़क के निर्माण के दौरान 11 मील पुल से मंडीदीप पुलिया के बीच डिवाइडर में कोई कट पॉइंट नहीं है। इस वजह से मंडीदीप पुलिया तक जाकर यूटर्न लेने के बजाए डंपर के ड्राइवर ने राॅन्ग साइड चलना शुरू कर दिया। मिसरोद पुलिस ने डंपर जब्त कर आरोपी चालक को हिरासत में ले लिया है। पुलिस ने मर्ग कायम कर शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया है।

ये हादसा शांति नगर, मंडीदीप निवासी 28 वर्षीय अनिल गुरैया के साथ हुआ। टीआई निरंजन शर्मा के मुताबिक अनिल वर्धमान कंपनी में मजदूरी करते थे। मंगलवार सुबह वह अपनी मां और बहन को बाइक से आरकेडीएफ कॉलेज तक छोड़ने आए थे। दोनों आरकेडीएफ में हाउसकीपिंग का काम करती हैं। उन्हें छोड़कर अनिल बाइक से घर लौट रहे थे। सुबह 9 बजे इंडस टाउन के सामने उन्होंने एक कार को ओवरटेक किया।

ब्रेकर पर डिवाइडर से टकराकर पलट गई कार
लिंक रोड नंबर एक पर मंगलवार रात पौने नौ बजे तेज रफ्तार कार डिवाइडर से टकराकर पलट गई। कार में चार लोग सवार थे। बोर्ड ऑफिस की ओर से न्यू मार्केट तरफ आ रही कार की रफ्तार तेज थी। अचानक ब्रेकर आया तो ड्राइवर ने ब्रेक लगाए। इससे कार डिवाइडर से टकराकर पलट गई। गनीमत ये रही कि कार में सवार लोगों को गंभीर चोट नहीं आई है।

दुर्घटना में बाइक के साथ डंपर का अगला हिस्सा भी हुआ क्षतिग्रस्त
1. यू टर्न लेने के बजाय रॉन्ग साइड चल रहा था डंपर, इसलिए हुआ हादसा।
2. अस्पताल ले जाने से पहले ही युवक ने तोड़ दिया दम।
3. मिसरोद पुलिस ने डंपर जब्त कर ड्राइवर को लिया हिरासत में।

