चोरी:शादी में फोटो शूट के दौरान बच्ची ने गायब किया पर्स; मैरिज गार्डन के सीसीटीवी में कैद हुई घटना

भोपाल7 मिनट पहले
लालघाटी स्थित एक मैरिज गार्डन में शादी समारोह में फोटो शूट के दौरान एक बच्ची एक महिला का पर्स चोरी करके ले गई। पर्स में 46 हजार रुपए, मोबाइल फोन और दस्तावेज थे। बच्ची द्वारा पर्स चोरी करने के फुटेज मैरिज गार्डन में लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरों में कैद हुए हैं।

बीडीए काॅलोनी, कोहेफिजा निवासी शारिक मोहम्मद ठेकेदारी करते हैं। उन्होंने पुलिस को बताया कि 23 नवंबर को उनके परिवार में शादी थी। शादी समारोह स्वागत मैरिज गार्डन में चल रहा था। उनकी पत्नी अपना पर्स सोफे पर छोड़कर फोटो खिंचवा रहीं थी। जब वे वापस आईं तो उनका पर्स गायब था।

पर्स में 46 हजार 500 रुपए, मोबाइल फोन और आधार समेत अन्य कागजात थे। जब पर्स नहीं मिला तो गार्डन में लगे सीसीटीवी फुटेज देखे गए, जिसमें एक बच्ची सोफे के पास खड़ी दिखाई दे रही थी तो मौका पाते ही पर्स लेकर निकल गई। मैरिज गार्डन में जब बच्ची की तलाश की तो एक बच्चा भी मिला जो अनजान था। कोहेफिजा पुलिस ने केस दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है।

