  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Bhopal
  • Earthquake Today | Earthquake Alert In Madhya Pradesh Seoni; Updates From Meteorological Department

हाई अलर्ट:सिवनी में अगले 24 घंटों में फिर भूकंप आ सकता है; मौसम विभाग की चेतावनी, कलेक्टर ने सभी विभागों को तैयारी रखने के निर्देश दिए

भोपाल38 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
लोगों का कहना है कि एक के बाद एक करीब 10 बार झटके लगे। प्रशासन ने अपनी तैयारी कर ली है।
  • लोगों को अगले चौबीस घंटे तक संभलकर रहने की सलाह दी गई
  • विकट परिस्थितियों से निपटने के लिए होमगार्ड की टीम तैयार हुई

मध्य प्रदेश के सिवनी में मंगलवार तड़के भूकंप के हल्के झटके महसूस किए गए। इसके बाद लोग घरों से बाहर निकल आए। भूकंप की तीव्रता 3.3 रिएक्टर पैमाने पर मापी गई, जिससे कोई ज्यादा नुकसान नहीं हुआ। मौसम विभाग ने अगले 24 घंटे में एक बार फिर भूकंप आने की चेतावनी जारी की है। इसके बाद कलेक्टर ने सभी विभागों को सुरक्षात्मक तैयारी करते हुए हाई अलर्ट पर रहने के आदेश जारी किए हैं।

भूकंप के झटके लगने के बाद लोग घरों से निकाल आए।
भूकंप के झटके लगने के बाद लोग घरों से निकाल आए।

भारतीय मौसम विज्ञान केंद्र के अनुसार 27 अक्टूबर की सुबह इसका 4:10 पर मध्य प्रदेश के सिवनी में 3.3 रिएक्टर तीव्रता का भूकंप दर्ज किया गया। इसका केंद्र 15 किलोमीटर की गहराई में स्थित था। उन्होंने बताया कि भूकंप के झटके रिकॉर्ड होने के अगले 24 घंटे में इसके दोबारा आने की संभावना है। इसलिए जिले के नागरिकों के जान-माल की सुरक्षा के लिए आवश्यक कदम उठाए जाने जरूरी है। सभी विभागों को हाई अलर्ट पर रहने की जरूरत है, ताकि विषम परिस्थितियों में लोगों की मदद की जा सके

जिला कलेक्टर ने हाई अलर्ट पर रखा सभी को

मौसम विभाग से मिली जानकारी के बाद सिवनी के जिला कलेक्टर राहुल हरिदास फटिंग ने सभी विभागों को ड्यूटी पर रहने के निर्देश दिए हैं। मुख्य रूप से चिकित्सा, पुलिस, नगर निगम और जिला प्रशासन को तत्काल हाई अलर्ट पर रहने के आदेश जारी कर दिए। सभी विभागों को इससे संबंधित जरूरी इंतजाम भी पूरे करने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं।

10 से ज्यादा झटके

शहर में भूकंप का पहला झटका तड़के 3.50 बजे महसूस किया गया। इसके बाद तेज आवाज के साथ कई बार कंपन हुआ। 4.11 बजे के 10 सेकेंड पहले सबसे तेज झटका लगा। इससे दहशत की स्थिति बन गई और लोग घरों के बाहर निकल आए। डूंडा सिवनी, राजपूत कालोनी, छिंदवाड़ा चौक, बारापत्थर, जबलपुर रोड, बुधवारी, शुक्रवारी, भैरोगंज सहित शहर के हर हिस्से में लोग सड़कों पर एकत्र हो गए थे। डूंडा सिवनी क्षेत्र में घबराहट में लोग काफी देर तक घरों के अंदर वापस नहीं गए।

