चुनाव आयोग सख्त हुआ:कमलनाथ के बाद अब इमरती देवी को 'आइटम' पर नोटिस; 48 घंटे के अंदर मांगा गया जवाब

भोपाल31 मिनट पहले
भारतीय चुनाव आयोग ने इमरती देवी को नोटिस देते हुए 48 घंटे में जवाब मांगा है।
  • चुनाव आयोग से आइटम वाले बयान पर कमलनाथ को मिला था नोटिस
  • इमरती ने कमलनाथ की मां और बहन को बंगाल का आइटम कहा था

मध्य प्रदेश उपचुनाव में मतदान के कुछ दिन शेष रह गए हैं। ऐसे में अब चुनाव आयोग भी सख्त होता जा रहा है। कमलनाथ के बाद अब चुनाव आयोग ने मंगलवार को भाजपा प्रत्याशी इमरती देवी को नोटिस जारी किया है। उनसे 48 घंटे में नोटिस का जवाब मांगा गया है। इससे पहले पूर्व सीएम कमलनाथ ने इमरती देवी को लेकर 'आइटम' का विवादित बयान दिया ​था, जिस पर कमलनाथ को चुनाव आयोग के सामने जवाब तक देना पड़ा था। आइटम वाले विवादित बयान के जवाब में इमरती देवी ने उनकी मां-बहन को बंगाल का आइटम कहा था।

कांग्रेस ने की थी शिकायत

कांग्रेस ने इमरती देवी के खिलाफ आचार संहिता उल्लंघन की शिकायत भी की थी। इमरती ने कहा था कि मध्य प्रदेश में आया सिर्फ मुख्यमंत्री बनने के लिए आया है। उसे बोलने की सभ्यता नहीं है, तो उस व्यक्ति को क्या कहा जाए? वो मुख्यमंत्री पद से हट गया, तो पागल हो गया। अब पागल बनकर पूरे प्रदेश में घूम रहा है, तो उसका हम क्या कर सकते हैं। वह कुछ भी कह सकता है। मेरे प्रदेश का आदमी नहीं है। उसकी मां और बहन बंगाल की आइटम होंगी तो हमें ये पता थोड़ी है।

बयान के बाद कमलनाथ ने सफाई दी थी

पूर्व सीएम कमलनाथ ने अपने बयान पर उठे विवाद पर सफाई देते हुए कहा था कि उनका इरादा किसी का अपमान करना नहीं था। इसके बाद कमलनाथ ने चुनाव आयोग के नोटिस का जवाब दे दिया था। एक दिन पहले आयोग ने उन्हें आगे इसका ध्यान रखने की हिदायत दी थी।

