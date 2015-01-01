पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

शूटिंग रिपोर्ट:सीएम हाउस में हुई आपातकालीन बैठक, बिहार की सीएम बनी एक्ट्रेस हुमा कुरैशी चिंतित नजर आईं

भोपाल11 मिनट पहलेलेखक: राजेश गाबा
  • कॉपी लिंक
बिहार के सीएम के किरदार में एक्ट्रेस हुमा कुरैशी भोपाल के मिन्टो हॉल में बैठक लेती हुईं।
  • मिन्टो हॉल में हुमा कुरैशी की वेबसीरीज 'महारानी' की शूटिंग
  • सीएम बनी हुमा कुरैशी मंत्रियों के साथ शॉट देते आईं नजर

भोपाल के दिल में स्थित शहर की ऐतिहासिक इमारत और पुरानी विधानसभा मिन्टो हॉल में बुधवार को सीएम हाउस में बैठक हुई। इसे बिहार के सीएम का निवास दिखाया गया। सीएम ने बैठक में कई महत्वपूर्ण निर्णय लिए। यह बैठक बहुत ही गोपनीय थी। जहां मुख्यमंत्री के खास मंत्री ही मौजूद थे।

दरअसल इन दिनों मिन्टो हॉल मुख्यमंत्री निवास बना हुआ है। यहां मुख्यमंत्री बनी अभिनेत्री हुमा कुरैशी अपने दल के मंत्रियों के साथ बैठक ले रही है। सत्ता में चल रही उठापठक के बीच सरकार बचाने की जद्दोजहद चल रही है। मंत्री दल-बदल न कर ले इसलिए सीएम हाउस पर आपातकालीन बैठक हुई। साथ ही समारोह भी हुआ।

बुधवार को यहां रोल...कैमरा...एक्शन की आवाज गूंज रही थीं। एक्ट्रेस हुमा कुरैशी कैमरे के सामने अपने किरदार को निभा रही थीं। शॉट के बाद उनका मेकअप आर्टिस्ट टचअप करते हुए भी दिखा। यहां फिल्मकार सुभाष कपूर की वेब सीरीज 'महारानी' की शूटिंग चल रही है। इसे करन शर्मा डायरेक्ट कर रहे हैं। फिल्म में एक्ट्रेस हुमा कुरैशी लीड रोल में हैं। वुमन ओरिएंटेड इस फिल्म में वे पॉलीटिशियन का किरदार निभा रही हैं।

मिन्टो हॉल में बिहार की सीएम बनी हुमा कुरैशी जनता को संबोधित करती हुईं।
मिन्टो हॉल में बिहार की सीएम बनी हुमा कुरैशी जनता को संबोधित करती हुईं।

गौरतलब है कि महारानी एक राजनीतिक ड्रामा सीरीज है। इसमें हुमा अपने राजनीतिक जीवन में आए उतार-चढ़ावों से गुजरती हुई दिखेंगी। बता दें कि सीरीज से सुभाष कपूर भी डिजिटल प्लेटफॉर्म पर डेब्यू करने जा रहे हैं। सुभाष कपूर और हुमा कुरैशी इससे पहले 2017 में रिलीज हुई फिल्म 'जॉली एलएलबी 2' में भी साथ काम कर चुके हैं। इस फिल्म को दर्शकों ने काफी पसंद किया था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंराहुल बोले- राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा के बजाय यूनिफॉर्म पर चर्चा करना वक्त की बर्बादी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें