  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Bhopal
  • EOW Sought Information From The Corporation About The In charge Of Cartographer Building License

आर्थिक अनियमितता का मामला:मानचित्रकार भवन अनुज्ञा शाखा प्रभारी के बारे में ईओडब्ल्यू ने निगम से मांगी जानकारी

भोपाल2 घंटे पहले
  

आर्थिक अनियमितताओं के मामलों में घिरे मानचित्रकार भवन अनुज्ञा शाखा प्रभारी एमपी शांडिल्य के संबंध में जांच एजेंसी ईओडब्ल्यू ने नगर निगम से 6 बिंदुओं पर जानकारी मांगी है। एजेंसी उनके खिलाफ जांच कर रही है। जानकारी के मुताबिक एमपी शांडिल्य के खिलाफ आर्थिक अनियमितताओं की शिकायत की गई है। इसकी जांच ईओडब्ल्यू द्वारा की जा रही है। ईओडब्ल्यू ने नगर निगम आयुक्त से शांडिल्य के संबंध में छह बिंदुओं पर जानकारी मांगी है।

जानकारी चाही गई है कि उनकी नियुक्ति दिनांक से आज तक की पदस्थापना की जानकारी पद और वर्षवार उपलब्ध कराई जाए। भवन अनुज्ञा शाखा प्रभारी के लिए अनिवार्य योग्यता क्या होनी चाहिए।

उनको प्रभारी बनाने वाले अधिकारी के संबंध में भी जानकारी मांगी गई है। जांच एजेंसी ने शांडिल्य द्वारा जारी की गई भवन अनुज्ञा की जानकारी, सहायक नगर निवेशक के पद पर रहते हुए कॉलोनियों के विकास की अनुमति की सूची और उनके खिलाफ निगम को मिली शिकायतों पर की गई विभागीय कार्रवाई की भी जानकारी मांगी गई गई।

