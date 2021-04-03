पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नए एडीजी ने संभाली कमान:ए साईं मनोहर ने किया भोपाल एडीजी का पदभार ग्रहण

भोपाल12 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
एडीजी का पदभार ग्रहण करने के दौरान ए साईं मनोहर - Dainik Bhaskar
एडीजी का पदभार ग्रहण करने के दौरान ए साईं मनोहर
  • उपेंद्र जैन के बाद भोपाल आईजी के रूप में संभाली ए साईं मनोहर ने कमान

मध्‍य प्रदेश सरकार ने बुधवार को 23 आइपीएस अधिकारियों के तबादले कर दिए। इसमें अतिरिक्त पुलिस महानिदेशक भोपाल जोन उपेंद्र कुमार जैन को पुलिस हाउसिंग कार्पोरेशन का प्रबंध संचालक बनाया गया है। उनके स्थान पर ए साईं मनोहर अतिरिक्त पुलिस महानिदेशक भोपाल जोन बनाया गया है।

नवागत एडीजी भोपाल जोन ए साईं मनोहर ने एडीजी उपेन्द्र जैन से आज दोपहर पदभार ग्रहण किया।
नवागत एडीजी भोपाल जोन ए साईं मनोहर ने एडीजी उपेन्द्र जैन से आज दोपहर पदभार ग्रहण किया।

गुरुवार को नवागत एडीजी भोपाल जोन ए साईं मनोहर ने एडीजी उपेन्द्र जैन से आज दोपहर पदभार ग्रहण किया। इस दौरान डीआईजी शहर इरशाद वली, एसपी हेडक्वॉर्टर रामजी श्रीवास्तव, एसपी नॉर्थ विजय खत्री, एसपी साउथ साईँ कृष्णा थोटा एवं अन्य अधिकारी मौजूद रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदीपेंद्र हुड्‌डा ने कहा- 54 दिन बाद पति से मिल पाई महिला, इस खबर से अंदाजा लगाएं कि आंदोलन कौन कर रहा है? - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- घर के वरिष्ठ व्यक्तियों के साथ कुछ समय अवश्य व्यतीत करें। उनका आशीर्वाद व सहयोग आपके लिए भाग्योदय दायक रहेगा। तथा आपके योजनाबद्ध तथा डिसिप्लिन तरीके से कार्य करने की प्रणाली से कई कार्य सुचार...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें