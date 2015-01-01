पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लाेकल फंड ऑडिट की रिपाेर्ट में खुलासा:नगरीय निकायों में समय पर वसूली नहीं हाेने से 309 कराेड़ से अधिक के नुकसान का अनुमान

भाेपालएक घंटा पहले
नगर निगम भोपाल (फाइल फोटो)
  • भोपाल-जबलपुर निगम में अधिक हानि
  • भाेपाल निगम में हाेर्डिंग में विज्ञापन और जमीन के किराए में 157 कराेड़ से अधिक की वसूली नहीं हाे पाई

नगरीय निकायाें में समय पर वसूली नहीं हाेने के कारण 309 कराेड़ से अधिक के नुकसान का अनुमान है। भाेपाल नगर निगम में ही हाेर्डिंग में विज्ञापन और जमीन के किराए में 157 कराेड़ से अधिक की वसूली नहीं हाे पाई। ये खुलासा लाेकल फंड ऑडिट की रिपाेर्ट में हुआ है। हाल में आई लाेकल फंड ऑडिट की रिपोर्ट में निकायाें काे आय के मदाें में 309 कराेड़ 5 लाख 54 हजार 685 रुपए की हानि सामने आई है। नगर निगमाें में ही 281 कराेड़ रुपए से ज्यादा के नुकसान की बात कही गई है। इनमें भाेपाल व जबलपुर नगर निगम में अधिक हानि की संभावना जताई है। इन दाेनाें निगमाें काे मिलाकर यह आंकड़ा 250 कराेड़ से ज्यादा है।

भाेपाल काे लेकर ये प्रमुख आपत्तियां
भाेपाल नगर निगम काे लेकर ऑडिट रिपाेर्ट में कई अनियमितताओं पर आपत्ति की गई हैं। हाेर्डिंग व जमीन किराए के अलावा विद्युत मंडल से प्रीमियम व भू-भाटक की वसूली नहीं हाेने से 5.6 कराेड़ की क्षति और साॅलिड वेस्ट मैनेजमेंट के लिए उपभाेक्ता प्रभार की 1.73 कराेड़ की वसूली काे लेकर आपत्ति की गई है।

अन्य निकायाें में नुकसान
जबलपुर में भवन आवंटन के बाद हितग्राही अंशदान की राशि जमा नहीं करने से 45.59 कराेड़ और विद्युत मंडल से व्यवसाय कर की वसूली नहीं करने से 40.32 कराेड़ की आर्थिक क्षति काे लेकर आपत्ति की गई है। रीवा नगर निगम में अवैध काॅलाेनी काे वैध नहीं करने से 18.17 कराेड़ रुपए, दुकानाें काे आवंटित नहीं करने या किराया नहीं वसूलने से 1.83 कराेड़ रुपए, देवास में सरचार्ज का भुगतान करने से 1.07 कराेड़ रुपए, छिदवाड़ा में दुकानाें की प्रीमीयम राशि जमा नहीं कराने से 1.19 कराेड़ रुपए और सिंगराैली में दुकान, फ्लैट आवंटित नहीं हाेने से 1.57 कराेड़ की हानि हुई। नीमच नपा में प्लाॅटाें पर अतिक्रमण से 11.25 कराेड़ और शहडाेल नपा में दुकानाें का आवंटन नहीं करने से 6.23 कराेड़ का नुकसान हुआ।

आर्थिक नुकसान की वजह
निकायाें की आय कर, शुल्क, किराया आदि से हाेती है। इसमें विलंब हाेने से सरचार्ज भी मिलता है। अधिकारियाें द्वारा वसूली नहीं करने या सरचार्ज नहीं वसूलने से निकायाें काे आर्थिक हानि हाेती है।

निकायों की हानि पर एक नजर
निकाय - आर्थिक हानि रु. में
नगर निगम - 281,15,04,316
नगर पालिका - 24,06,97,126
नगर परिषद - 3,83,53,243
कुल - 3,09,05,54,685

