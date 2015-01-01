पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोनाकाल में बढ़े महिला अपराध:लॉकडाउन में हर दिन 12 महिलाएं हुईं घरेलू हिंसा और प्रताड़ना की शिकार

भोपाल11 मिनट पहले
  • दो माह में 1725 महिलाओं ने लगाई गौरवी से मदद की गुहार
  • ‘बोल के लब हैं आजाद तेरे’ कार्यक्रम में गौरवी ने जारी किए आंकड़े

लॉकडाउन लगाकर जब कोरोना को नियंत्रित किया जा रहा था तब घरों में महिलाओं पर प्रताड़ना अनियंत्रित हो रही थी। इस दौरान हर दिन 12 महिलाएं घरेलू हिंसा का शिकार हुईं। यह खुलासा हुआ है एक्शनऐड एसोसिएशन व गौरवी (सखी) वन स्टॉप सेंटर द्वारा जारी किए आंकड़ों से। लॉकडाउन के दो माह में 1725 महिलाओं ने गौरवी के टोल फ्री नंबर 18002332244 पर मदद की गुहार लगाई। इसमें से 696 ने घरेलू हिंसा और प्रताड़ना की शिकायत की, जबकि 70 से ज्यादा महिलाएं सीधे गौरवी केंद्र सहायता के लिए पहुंचीं।

लॉकडाउन में घरेलू हिंसा की अनलॉक कहानी बताते नंबर

घरेलू हिंसा का शिकार महिलाओं ने सुनाई अपनी व्यथा
सिंधु भवन में बुधवार को एक्शनएड और गौरवी (सखी) वन स्टॉप सेंटर द्वारा आयोजित ‘बोल के लब हैं आजाद तेरे’ कार्यक्रम में घरेलू हिंसा की शिकार महिलाओं ने अपनी व्यथा सुनाई। कार्यक्रम में महिलाओं के साथ हुई हिंसा की व्यथा पर एक पुस्तक का विमोचन हुआ।

कार्यक्रम में डायरेक्टर महिला एवं बाल विकास विभाग स्वाति मीणा, आईजी क्राइम अगेंस्ट वूमंस दीपिका सूरी, एक्शनऐड डायरेक्टर सारिका सिन्हा मौजूद थीं। गौरवी की कॉर्डिनेटर शिवानी सैनी ने बताया कि लॉकडाउन में प्रभावित महिलाओं की मदद करने के साथ ही गंभीर रूप से बीमार 21 महिलाओं को मेडिकल सुविधा भी उपलब्ध कराई गई।

