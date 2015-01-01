पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मांग:मंडियों की आय बढ़ाने के लिए टैक्स बढ़ाने की कवायद

भोपाल3 घंटे पहले
प्रदेश की करीब 450 मंडियों की आय में लगातार हो रही कमी को देखते हुए व्यापारियों से लिए जाने वाले मंडी टैक्स में बढ़ाए जाने पर विचार किया जा रहा है। राज्य सरकार ने हाल ही में 100 रुपए की खरीदी पर लगने वाला1.50 रुपए के टैक्स की राशि घटाकर 50 पैसे कर दी थी।

इससे मंडी टैक्स के रूप में जमा होने वाली राशि हर साल 1200 करोड़ रुपए से घटकर 400 करोड़ रुपए रहने का आंकलन रहने का अनुमान था। पिछले महीने में टैक्स की नई दरें लागू होने के बाद मंडी टैक्स की राशि में कमी आई जो राशि जमा हुई उससे कर्मचारियों और तुलावटियों का वेतन बंटना भी मुश्किल हो गया है।

इसे देखते हुए 20 पैसे टैक्स की राशि बढ़ाए जाने पर विचार किया जा रहा है। यानी 50 पैसे की जगह 70 पैसे टैक्स लिया जाए। हालाकि इस मामले में अंतिम फैसला राज्य सरकार को लेना है। इससे पहले नए मंडी एक्ट के लागू होने से प्रदेश की मंडियों में व्यापारियों और कर्मचारियों ने लंबी हड़ताल की थी।

