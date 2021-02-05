पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

15 लाख की दवा का गबन:एक्सपायर दवा भी बेच दी, कंपनी से पैसा नहीं आने पर जांच कराई तो हुआ खुलासा, पांच पर केस दर्ज

भोपाल32 मिनट पहले
निजी अस्पताल के कर्मचारियों ने बेच दी एक्सपायर दवा, पुलिस ने पांच पर केस दर्ज किया
निजी अस्पताल के कर्मचारियों ने बेच दी एक्सपायर दवा, पुलिस ने पांच पर केस दर्ज किया

भोपाल के पीपुल्स अस्पताल में 15 लाख रुपए की दवा की धोखाधड़ी कर गबन करने का मामला सामने आया है। अस्पताल के स्टोर के कर्मचारियों ने एक्सपायर दवा भी बेच दी। जब अस्पताल को कंपनी से दवा वापस करने पर भुगतान नहीं आया तो स्टोर की जांच कराई गई। इसमें करीब 13 लाख रुपए की एक्सपायर दवा और 1 लाख 90 हजार की स्टोर से दवा गायब मिली। इस मामले में पुलिस ने शिकायत पर धोखाधड़ी और गबन की धाराओं में पांच कर्मचारियों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है। अभी सभी आरोपी फरार बताए जा रहे है।

पांचों आरोपी फरार

निशातपुरा पुलिस ने बताया कि पीपुल्स यूनिवर्सिटी के अस्पताल प्रबंधन की तरफ से शिकायत मिली थी। इसमें 15 लाख रुपए की दवा का गबन करने का मामला था। जिसकी फार्मेसी टीम से जांच कराई गई थी। यह गड़बड़ी फरवरी 2020 से फरवरी 2021 तक की गई। इस मामले में अस्पताल के ही पांच कर्मचारी अनुराग दिनकर, धीरेन्द्र, प्रकाश और हरीश के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर लिया गया है। पुलिस ने बताया कि अभी पांचों फरार है। इनको पकड़ने के बाद एक्सपायर दवा के मामले में पूछताछ की जाएगी।

ऐसे चला पता

अस्पताल प्रबंधन एक्सपायर दवा को कंपनी को वापस लौटा देता है। जिसका कंपनी अस्पताल को सीधे खाते में भुगतान करती है। इस मामले में एक्सपायर दवा का लंबे समय से एक्सपायर दवा के भुगतान ही खाते में नहीं है। जब इस मामले में पूछताछ और स्टोर की जांच की तो गड़बड़ी सामने आई। हालांकि अस्पताल प्रबंधन से पूछताछ में आरोपी कर्मचारी अपने बचाव में कंपनी से ही भुगतान नहीं आने की बात कहते रहे।

