नकली घी का गोरखधंधा:भोपाल में नकली घी बनाने के मामले में तीन लोग गिरफ्तार, मुख्य आरोपी शंकरलाल बत्रा फरार

भोपाल41 मिनट पहले
भोपाल के हनुमानगंज के पास एक घर में दो साल से नकली घी बनाने का कारोबार चल रहा था, इसे अलग-अलग ब्रांड से बेचा जा रहा था।
  • दो साल से पुराने मकान में चल रहा था नकली घी का गोरखधंधा, आस-पड़ोस के लोगों को भनक तक नहीं
  • एसएस ट्रेडर्स के नाम से घी बनाने-बेचनक का काम, खाद्य अमले को जांच में कागजात एक भी नहीं मिले

भोपाल में नकली घी बनाने के मामले में पुलिस ने तीन लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया है। वहीं मुख्य आरोपी शंकरलाल बत्रा फरार हो गया है। हनुमानगंज क्षेत्र के पुराने घर में दो साल से नकली घी का गोरखधंधा चल रहा था, लेकिन आस-पड़ोस के लोगों और पुलिस प्रशासन को इसकी भनक तक नहीं लगी। जिस एसएस एंटरप्राइजेज के नाम से घी बनाया जा रहा था, उसका एक भी कागज सही नहीं पाया गया। खाद्य अमले को जांच में दिखाए गए सभी कागजात फर्जी मिले हैं।

हनुमानगंज इलाके के जिस घर में खाद्य अमले ने छापा मारा, वहां से थोड़ी दूर पर गुरु कृपा नाम से शंकरलाल बत्रा की एक किराने की भी दुकान है, प्रशासन ने वहां के कर्मचारी को बुलाकर नकली घी की फैक्ट्री वाले मकान की पुष्टि की। क्योंकि अमला यकीन नहीं कर पा रहा था कि इस घर के अंदर कोई अवैध कारोबार किया जा रहा है। प्रशासन ने इस घर को सील कर दिया है। हालांकि शंकरलाल बत्रा की गुरु कृपा दुकान की जांच करना प्रशासन ने जरूरी नहीं समझा।

छापे के दौरान पकड़े गए आरोपी नकली घी के रैपर और डिब्बों के साथ।
आस-पड़ोस के लोगों ने बताया कि 2 साल से यहां पर नकली ही बनाने का कारोबार चल रहा है हमें इसकी जानकारी नहीं थी। जबकि गुरु कृपा किराना स्टोर के बारे में हम जानते हैं। शंकर लाल बत्रा का एक घर अशोका गार्डन में बताया जा रहा है, जहां वह अपने परिवार के साथ रहता है। पुलिस ने आज वहां भी दबिश दी है, लेकिन अब तक उसका सुराग नहीं मिला है।

खाद्य अधिकारी ने बताया कि शंकरलाल बत्रा की गुरुकृपा नाम की किराने की दुकान है। वहां से कर्मचारी को बुलाकर इस घर की पुष्टि की गई, क्योंकि बिना पुख्ता जानकारी के अंदर प्रवेश नहीं किया जा सकता है। हमें स्पष्ट नहीं था कि इस घर में क्या चल रहा है। यहां पर केवल नकली घी बनाया जाता था और बनाने वाले कर्मचारी इसकी फर्स्ट फ्लोर में रात को सोते थे इसके बाद दिनभर नकली घी बनाया और रैपर में पैक कर अलग-अलग डिब्बों में पैक कर बाजार में भेजा जाता था।

बता दें शुक्रवार को मुखबिर की सूचना पर प्रशासन और खाद्य अमला ने शाम को 6:30 बजे हनुमान गंज में छापेमारी की थी। यहां पर घी बनाने वालों का इंचार्ज राहुल मीणा, अमित और एक अन्य को पकड़ लिया गया था। इन्हें जेल भेज दिया गया है। यहां से 400 किलो नकली घी, 1800 किलो वनस्पति घी और 40 कैन तेल मिला था। इन्हें अलग-अलग नामों से बेचा जा रहा था। फूड इंस्पेक्टर ने बताया कि शंकर लाल बत्रा के पास से एसएस ट्रेडर्स के नाम का कोई भी कागजात नहीं मिला है।

