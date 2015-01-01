पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दो साल से गोरखधंधा:नकली घी, 150 रुपए में तैयार कर 650 रुपए में 8 अलग-अलग नामों से बेच रहे थे

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
ऐसे बनाते थे नकली घी
  • हनुमानगंज इलाके में प्रशासन का छापा
  • 400 किलो नकली घी, 1800 किलो वनस्पति घी और 40 तेल के कैन जब्त

कन्हैया, श्रीराम, भक्ति, वरदान, अनमोल, अंश, केसरी और सरल ... इतने पवित्र शब्द। लेकिन हनुमानगंज क्षेत्र में इन्हीं नामों का दुरुपयोग कर दो साल से नकली घी का कारोबार चल रहा था।

खाद्य अमले ने शुक्रवार शाम 6:30 बजे एसएस इंटरप्राइजेस पर छापा मारकर करीब 400 किलो नकली घी जब्त किया। इसके 1800 किलो वनस्पति घी और 40 तेल के कैन भी मौके से जब्त किए गए। घी को आठ अलग-अलग ब्रॉन्ड के नाम से बेचा जाता था। बताया गया कि यह फैक्ट्री शंकरलाल बत्रा की है, जो अमले द्वारा बुलाने पर भी मौके पर नहीं पहुंचे। फैक्ट्री में अलग-अलग वजन की पैकिंग कर नकली घी की सप्लाई की जाती थी। एसडीएम जमील खान ने बताया कि शनिवार को भी इस मामले की पड़ताल की जाएगी। उन्होंने बताया कि यहां कई ट्रेडमार्क मिले हैं। यहां से मिले दस्तावेजों की जांच भी की जा रही है। आश्चर्य की बात तो यह है कि दो साल से यहां नकली घी का कारोबार चल रहा था, लेकिन जिम्मेदार इससे बेखबर थे।

ऐसे बनाते थे नकली घी
नकली घी बनाने में सोयाबीन का तेल, क्रीम, केमिकल, एसेंस आदि का प्रयोग किया जाता है। पहले वनस्पति को धीमी अांच पर एक-डेढ़ घंटे तक गर्म किया जाता है फिर इसमें केमिकल और एसेंस मिलाकर इसे तैयार किया जाता है।

मशीनों से प्रोसेसिंग
यहां मशीनों से प्रोसेसिंग की जाती थी। जब फैक्ट्री में छापा मारा गया तब चार कर्मचारी भी मिले जो पैकिंग व अन्य कामों में लगे हुए थे। इसके अलावा खाद्य अमले ने इतवारा क्षेत्र से भवानी चक्की मसाला से नमूने लिए और 200 किलो मसाला जब्त किया।

अलग-अलग वजन की पैकिंग
1 किलो नकली घी बनाने में सिर्फ 150 रुपए खर्च होते थे। इसे 8 अलग-अलग नामों से बाजारों में बेचा जाता था। अलग-अलग वजन की पैंकिंग में इसे 650 रुपए किलो तक के दाम में बाजार में बेचा जाता था।

बड़ा सवाल...अब तक कैसे चल रही थी दो साल से नकली घी फैक्ट्री में बनकर बाजारों में सप्लाई होता रहा, लेकिन खाद्य अमले को भनक तक नहीं लगी। ये कार्रवाई भी मुखबिर से सूचना मिलने के बाद की गई। इससे खाद्य अमले की पूरी कार्यप्रणाली सवालों के घेरे में है।

मिलावट करने वालों पर होगी कार्रवाई
फैक्ट्री संचालक के विरुद्ध नकली घी बनाने की शिकायत मिली थी। यहां केमिकल भी मिले हैं जिनका उपयोग नकली घी बनाने में होता था। जो भी खाद्य पदार्थों में मिलावट करेगा उसके विरुद्ध इस तरह की कार्रवाई की जाएगी।
- अविनाश लवानिया, कलेक्टर

