दिव्यांग बेटी के साथ की अश्लील हरकत:पिता बोला- तू तो मेरी बेटी है और मैं तेरे साथ कुछ भी कर सकता हूं

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
कोलार थाना क्षेत्र में एक अधेड़ ने दिव्यांग नाबालिग बेटी के साथ अश्लील हरकत की है। आरोपी एक महीने से उसके साथ ऐसा करते हुए कहता था कि तू तो मेरी बेटी है और मैं तेरे साथ कुछ भी कर सकता हूं। उसकी करतूत का पता गुरुवार को तब चला, जब बच्ची दर्द से चीखने लगी। मां ने विरोध किया तो आरोपी ने उन दोनों के साथ-साथ बेटे को भी मार डालने की धमकी दे दी। पुलिस ने आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है।

टीआई सुधीर अरजरिया के मुताबिक इलाके में रहने वाली 49 वर्षीय महिला शासकीय सेवा में है। उनका पति भी उसी विभाग में पदस्थ है। गुरुवार सुबह नौ बजे वह किचन के पीछे थी, तभी 15 वर्षीय बेटी की चीख सुनी। दौड़कर आई तो पति ने सोफे पर बैठी बेटी का गला पकड़ रखा था।

उसका गला छुड़ाते हुए मां ने बेटी से चीखने की वजह पूछी तो वह बोली पापा बहुत गंदे हैं। इस पर आरोपी ने उन्हें धमकाते हुए कहा कि ये बात घर से बाहर गई तो तुम तीनों को मार डालूंगा। कुछ देर बाद बेटी ने पूरा वाकया मां को सुनाया। परेशान होकर मां अपनी बेटी और बेटे के साथ कोलार थाने पहुंची और आरोपी पति के खिलाफ ज्यादती और पॉक्सो समेत अन्य धाराओं में केस दर्ज करवाया।

