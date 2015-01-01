पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Bhopal
  • Fire Brigade Trapped With Jammed Vehicles; An Atmosphere Of Chaos Is Being Maintained For About An Hour

रोशनपुरा पर चलती वैन में आग:जाम में वाहनों के साथ फंसी फायर ब्रिगेड; करीब एक घंटे बना रहा अफरा-तफरी का माहौल

भोपाल41 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
शाम 6 बजे हादसा

रोशनपुरा चौराहा पर शाम करीब 6 बजे राजभवन की ओर से आ रही एक वैन में आग लग गई। वैन से उठा धुआं आसमान में देखकर राहगीर और वाहन चालक हतप्रभ रह गए। माता मंदिर से आई फायर ब्रिगेड भी चौराहे पर ट्रैफिक में फंस गई।प्रत्यक्षदर्शियों के अनुसार रोशनपुरा चौराहा पर एकदम उठता धुआं दिखा। लोग दौड़ कर पहुंचे तो पता लगा कि वैन में आग लगी हुई है।

आग के कारण चौराहे पर ट्रैफिक रुक गया, नतीजा यह हुआ कि फायर ब्रिगेड को भी रास्ता नहीं मिल रहा था। नए और पुराने शहर को जोड़ने वाले इस प्रमुख चौराहे पर शाम के समय में ट्रैफिक अपने पीक पर होता है। ऐसे में चारों ओर गाड़ियों की कतार लग गई। लगभग एक घंटे बाद ट्रैफिक सामान्य हो सका।

चारों और कतार... नए और पुराने शहर को जोड़ने वाले इस प्रमुख चौराहे पर शाम के समय में ट्रैफिक अपने पीक पर होता है। ऐसे में चारों ओर गाड़ियों की कतार लग गई। लगभग एक घंटे बाद ट्रैफिक सामान्य हो सका। फायरमैन नफीस के अनुसार आग पर काबू पाने में करीब 15 मिनट लगे। बताया जा रहा हे कि वायरिंग में आग लगी जिसने बाद में पूरी कार को अपनी चपेट में ले लिया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें