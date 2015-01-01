पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Bhopal
  • Fire Broke Out In The Fifth Floor Of Saumya Park Land Due To The Rocket Blowing In Bhopal, The Fire Extinguisher Did Not Go Away

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

दिवाली की रात हादसा:भोपाल में राकेट उड़ाने से सौम्या पार्क लैंड की पांचवीं मंजिल में लगी आग, फायर एक्सटिंगिवीशर फेल

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
भोपाल की अवधपुरी क्षेत्र में सौम्या पार्क लैंड काॅलोनी के एक ब्लॉक में पांचवीं मंजिल में आग लग गई।
  • दमकल की पांच गाड़ियों ने एक घंटे में काबू पाया

राजधानी की सौम्या पार्क लैंड कॉलोनी अवधपुरी में दिवाली की रात एक ब्लॉक की पांचवीं मंजिल पर आग लग गई। लोगों ने आग की सूचना फायर सर्विस विभाग को दी। दमकल की 5 गाड़ियां मौके पर पहुंची। इस दौरान सबसे ज्यादा 70 फीट ऊंचाई वाली हाइड्रोलिक की मदद से पानी पांचवीं मंजिल पर चढ़ाया गया। एक घंटे की मशक्कत के बाद आग पर काबू पाया जा सका।

हालांकि आगजनी में जान माल का नुकसान नहीं हुआ।
हालांकि आगजनी में जान माल का नुकसान नहीं हुआ।

आग रॉकेट की वजह से लगी थी। रॉकेट आसमान में उड़ा, रोशनी फैलाई और फिर जलते हुए छत पर इकट्ठा कचरे और पुराने सामान पर गिर गया। रॉकेट से निकली चिंगारी के कारण कचरे ने आग पकड़ ली। थोड़ी देर में तेज लपटें उठने लगीं। लोगों ने आग बुझाने के लिए फायर एक्सटिंगिवीशर का इस्तेमाल किया, लेकिन वह चले ही नहीं।

आग पर एक घंटे बाद काबू पाया गया।
आग पर एक घंटे बाद काबू पाया गया।

अगर दमकल की गाड़ियां समय पर नहीं पहुंचती, तो बड़ा हादसा हो सकता था। समय रहते आग पर काबू पा लिया गया। गनीमत रही कि अगर आग नीचे तक कमरों में नहीं पहुंची। ऐसा होने पर ज्यादा नुकसान हो सकता था। खास है कि सौम्या पार्क लैंड कॉलोनी में आग की घटना पहली बार हुई है। कॉलोनी के लोगों का कहना है कि काॅलोनी के हर फ्लैट के बाहर फायर एक्सटिंगिवीशर लगे हैं, लेकिन चलते नहीं। अगर कभी बड़ा हादसा हुआ, तो फिर काबू पाना मुश्किल हो सकता है।

70 फीट ऊंची हाइड्रोलिक से पानी पहुंचाकर आग पर काबू पाया गया।
70 फीट ऊंची हाइड्रोलिक से पानी पहुंचाकर आग पर काबू पाया गया।

फायर स्टेशन इंचार्ज साजिद अली ने बताया, सूचना मिलते ही मौके पर पांच दमकल की गाड़ियां भेजी गईं। हमने तकरीबन 1 घंटे में आग पर काबू पा लिया। आग रॉकेट उड़ाने के बाद उसकी चिंगारी गिरने से लगी थी। छत पर लोगों का खराब सामान बड़ी मात्रा में पड़ा था। धीरे-धीरे सामान में आग फैलती गई। गनीमत रही कि इससे जान-माल का नुकसान नहीं हुआ। छत पर ही आग को बुझा दिया गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमहात्मा की हत्या में शामिल 7 में से 2 आरोपियों को सजा-ए-मौत, 5 को मिली थी उम्रकैद - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था से जुड़ने का प्रस्ताव मिल सकता है। इस मौके को हाथ से ना जाने दे। इसके साथ अपने स्वयं के कार्यों के प्रति भी जागरूक रहें। और अपनी योजनाओं को गोपनीय तरीके से क्रियान्वि...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें