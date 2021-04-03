पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बड़ा हादसा टला:खड़े ट्रक में लगी आग, कंडक्टर ने कूद कर बचाई जान

खड़े ट्रक के बाेनट में लगी आग
  • सूचना पर तीन दमकल की गाड़ियां पहुंची और आग पर काबू पाया

भोपाल के निशातपुरा थाना अंतर्गत करोंद न्यू जेल रोड मोतीलाल नगर पुलिया पर खड़े ट्रक में आग लग गई। कंडक्टर ने कूद कर अपनी जान बचाई। घटना के समय आसपास खाली और भरे गैस सिलेंडर की गाड़ियां खड़ी थी। सूचना के बाद पहुंची दमकल कर्मियों और पुलिस ने सिलेंडर से भरी गाड़ियां को तुरंत हटाया। जिससे बड़ा हादसा टल गया। घटना गुरुवार दोपहर 2.45 बजे की है। फायर विभाग को खड़े ट्रक में आग लगने की सूचना मिली। दमकल कर्मियों ने बताया कि खड़े ट्रक के बोनट में स्पार्क के कारण आग लग गई थी। बोनट कुछ ही देर में धूं धूं कर जल गया। मौके पर पहुंची फायर ब्रिगेड गांधीनगर की तीन फायर ब्रिगेट ने आग पर काबू पाया।

