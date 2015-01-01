पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एयरपोर्ट की सुरक्षा के लिए मॉकड्रिल:राजा भोज एयरपोर्ट पर आग की लपटों से घिर गया विमान, अफरातफरी के बीच आधे घंटे में आग पर काबू पाया

भोपाल33 मिनट पहले
राजा भोज एयरपोर्ट में मंगलवार को मॉक ड्रिल का आयोजन किया गया। सुरक्षा सप्ताह में आयोजन हुआ।
  • एयरपोर्ट अथॉरिटी ने एविएशन सेफ्टी वीक पर मॉक ड्रिल का आयोजन किया

राजधानी के राजा भोज एयरपोर्ट की सुरक्षा के लिए मंगलवार को मॉक ड्रिल की गई। यहां पर अचानक आग की सूचना मिलने पर अफरा-तफरी मच गई। एयरपोर्ट पर तैनात फायर अमले ने सूचना मिलते ही तुरंत मौके पर पहुंचकर आग बुझाई। फायर अमले ने आधुनिक फायर फाइटर्स की मदद से आधे घंटे में पानी बरसाकर आग पर काबू पा लिया।

मॉक ड्रिल के दौरान आग पर काबू पाने की कोशिश में एयरपोर्ट कर्मी।
राजा भोज एयरपोर्ट अथॉरिटी की तरफ से मॉक ड्रिल यानी सुरक्षा अभ्यास किया गया था। एयरपोर्ट इन दिनों एविएशन सेफ्टी वीक मना रहा है। इसके तहत दमकल कर्मियों की सजगता और क्षमता का परीक्षण करने के लिए इस मॉक ड्रिल का आयोजन किया गया था। एक विमान का मॉडल बनाया गया था, जिसमें डीजल डालकर आग लगाई गई थी। बाद में एयर ट्रैफिक कंट्रोल रूम (एटीसी) के जरिए आग लगने की सूचना दे गई। एटीसी से सूचना प्रसारित होते ही फायर फाइटर्स लेकर तुरंत मौके पर पहुंचे और आग बुझाना शुरू किया।

अत्याधुनिक रैपिड इंटर पेशन फायर फाइटर से आग पर पानी बरसाते दमकल कर्मी।
दमकलकर्मियों ने आधुनिक रैपिड इंटर पेशन फायर फाइटर की मदद से कुछ ही समय में आग बुझाई गई। मॉक ड्रिल के दौरान कुछ लोगों के घायल होने का प्रदर्शन भी किया गया। नकली घायलों को एंबुलेंस की मदद से अस्पताल से पहुंचाने का प्रदर्शन किया गया।

फायर प्रबंधक मोहम्मद अंसार शेख की अगुवाई में मॉक ड्रिल की गई। आग बुझाने के अभ्यास के बाद दमकल कर्मियों ने एयरपोर्ट पर मौजूद आग बुझाने के उपकरण को चलाने का प्रदर्शन भी किया। मॉक ड्रिल का उद्देश्य अचानक आग लगने की स्थिति में फायर अमले के प्रदर्शन का परीक्षण करना होता है। आमतौर पर 14 अप्रैल को फायर डे पर मॉक ड्रिल की जाती है, लेकिन इस बार एविएशन सेफ्टी वीक पर भी मॉक ड्रिल की गई।

एयरपोर्ट अथॉरिटी के फायर बेड़े में आधुनिक उपकरणों के साथ ही अत्याधुनिक रैपिड इंटर पेशन फायर फाइटर भी शामिल है। यह एक मिनट में छह हज़ार लीटर पानी की बौछार कर सकता है। भीषण आग के बीच में यह वाहन चारों दिशाओं में पानी फेंक सकता है। इसकी मदद से अधिक ऊंचाई पर भी आग बुझाने में मदद मिलती है।

