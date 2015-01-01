पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Bhopal
  • Firecrackers Featuring Cartoons And Film Characters Replacing Deities; This Time Bhima Replaces Lakshmi Bomb, Echoing Dancing Lady

दीपोत्सव:देवी-देवताओं की जगह कार्टून और फिल्मी कैरेक्टर वाले पटाखे; इस बार लक्ष्मी बम की जगह भीम, डांसिंग लेडी की गूंज

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रशासन द्वारा की जा रही निगरानी... प्रदेश में चाइनीज पटाखे और देवी-देवताओं के स्टीकर लगे पटाखे की बिक्री पर रोक होने है। इसकी प्रशासन द्वारा भी निगरानी की जा रही है।
  • चाइनीज पटाखों की बिक्री पर प्रतिबंध होने से बदला मार्केट में ट्रेंड, अब ग्राहकों में स्वदेशी की डिमांड

चाइनीज पटाखों और देवी-देवताओं के स्टीकर लगे पटाखों की बिक्री पर प्रतिबंध होने से मार्केट में ट्रेंड बदला है। लक्ष्मी बाजार से गायब हुआ है तो उसकी जगह अब कार्टून, फिल्मी कैरेक्टर ने लिया है। वहीं देशी पटाखों की भरमार है। ऐसे में इस दीपावली पर लक्ष्मी बम के जगह भीम, छोटा भीम जैसे पटाखे गूंज करते दिखेंगे। व्यापारियों का कहना है कि लक्ष्मी बम पर रोक लगने से पटाखों के ऊपर का लेबल यानी स्टीकर बदलकर पैकिंग हुई है। पटाखों की क्वालिटी पर कोई फर्क नहीं पड़ेगा। इनकी गूंज वही पुरानी होगी।

अब लक्ष्मी बम के स्थान पर भीम, छोटा भीम की डिमांड हैं। लेडी, डांसिंग लेडी नाम के पटाखों की बिक्री हो रही हैं। जिप्पी भी इनमें स्पाइडरमैन, मास और काल एटम बम भी पसंद किया जा रहा है। थोक व्यापारियों ने बताया कि उन्होंने इसकी सप्लाई नहीं ली है। पटाखा वही है लेकिन स्टीकर और नाम बदले हैं। अब यह नाम भी फेमस होने लगे हैं।

जो पटाखे जनभावनाओं को आहत करते हैं, उनकी बिक्री नहीं करेंगे
इसका विरोध होने के कारण पटाखा मार्केट में लक्ष्मी बम जैसे पटाखों की डिमांड भी नहीं है। थोक व्यापारियों का कहना है कि वे भी किसी तरह का विवाद नहीं चाहते। इसलिए जो पटाखे जनभावनाओं को आहत करते हैं उनकी बिक्री नहीं कर रहे हैं। सोनी पटाखा सेंटर के संचालक संजय सोनी का कहना है कि लक्ष्मी बम ही लोगों की जुबान पर रहता था, लेकिन इस बार खरीदी करने आने वाले लोगों में भी जागरूकता आई है। वे इसकी डिमांड खुद ही नहीं कर रहे हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमिशिगन में एक कपल के घर 14 बेटों के बाद हुआ बेटी मैगी का जन्म, उन्होंने माना अब हुई फैमिली कंप्लीट - लाइफस्टाइल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें