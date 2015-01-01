पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Bhopal
  FIRs Will Be Lodged Against Officers, Leaders In Income Tax Raids During Kamal Nath Government

चुनावों के दौरान पैसों का अघोषित लेन-देन:कमलनाथ सरकार के वक्त पड़े आयकर छापों में अफसरों, नेताओं पर दर्ज होगी एफआईआर

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
फाइल फोटो
  • चुनाव आयोग ने ईओडब्ल्यू में केस दर्ज करने को कहा
  • मनी ट्रेल जानने के लिए प्रवर्तन निदेशालय (ईडी) की एंट्री भी जल्द

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 से ठीक पहले पड़े आयकर छापों के मामले में केंद्रीय प्रत्यक्ष कर बोर्ड (सीबीडीटी) की रिपोर्ट पर बड़ी कार्रवाई करते हुए चुनाव आयोग ने मप्र सरकार को निर्देश दिया है कि वह शक के घेरे में आए सभी तत्कालीन मंत्रियों और अफसरों के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज करे। सीबीडीटी की रिपोर्ट में तत्कालीन मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ के कई करीबियों समेत कांग्रेस के कई तत्कालीन मंत्रियों, मप्र के आईएएस और आईपीएस अफसरों के नाम दिए गए हैं।

सूत्रों का कहना है कि पहले एक पूर्व वरिष्ठ आईएएस अफसर, तीन सीनियर आईपीएस और एक राज्य पुलिस सेवा के अधिकारी पर केस दर्ज होगा। जांच जैसे-जैसे आगे बढ़ेगी, इसके घेरे में बाकी लोग भी आएंगे। सूत्रों के मुताबिक सीनियर आईपीएस अफसर सुशोभन बैनर्जी, संजय माने, बी. मधुकुमार व राज्य सेवा के अरुण मिश्रा के खिलाफ तत्काल एफआईआर दर्ज होगी।

कमलनाथ सरकार के दौरान उनके सलाहकार रहे राजेंद्र मिगलानी, रिश्तेदार रतुल पुरी की कंपनी मोजर बियर के लोगों, ओएसडी रहे प्रवीण कक्कड़, इंदौर के हवाला कारोबारी ललित कुमार छजलानी, कांट्रेक्टर अश्विनी शर्मा, प्रतीक जोशी व हिमांशु शर्मा के यहां छापा पड़ा था। इस दौरान बड़ी मात्रा में लेन-देन के दस्तावेज, 93 करोड़ के ट्रांजेक्शन और चार करोड़ रुपए की बरामदगी हुई थी।

इन पर सबसे पहले- तीन आईपीएस अफसरों सुशोभन बैनर्जी, संजय माने और बी. मधुकुमार के साथ राज्य पुलिस सेवा के अरुण मिश्रा पर पहले दर्ज होगा केस।

कार्रवाई के लिए मुख्य सचिव और केंद्रीय गृह सचिव को लिखा
कांग्रेस मुख्यालय भेजे गए 20 करोड़
छापे में कांग्रेस मुख्यालय को भी 20 करोड़ रुपए भेजने के दस्तावेज मिले थे। दस्तावेजों में प्रदेश के कई तत्कालीन मंत्रियों, विधायकों और लोकसभा उम्मीदवारों के साथ लेन-देन का भी उल्लेख था। इस बात के भी दस्तावेज मिले कि अफसरों के जरिए परिवहन, महिला एवं बाल विकास, खनिज, पीडब्ल्यूडी, नगरीय विकास जैसे विभागों में लेन-देन हुआ। सूत्रों के मुताबिक कुछ पुलिस अधिकारियों ने तो अपनी गाड़ी में पैसा का मूवमेंट किया।

आयोग की रिपोर्ट मप्र के मुख्य सचिव इकबाल सिंह बैंस के पास पहुंच गई है। रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक आयोग ने सीबीडीटी के हवाले से कहा है कि 2019 के लोकसभा चुनाव के दौरान भारी मात्रा में अघोषित पैसे का ट्रांजेक्शन हुआ। तब राजनीतिक दल के नाम पर कुछ लोगों ने बड़ी रकम एकत्र की। छापों में मिले दस्तावेज व सबूतों के आधार पर प्रथम दृष्टया यह दिखता है कि राजनेताओं व कुछ अफसरों ने सिंडीकेट की तरह अवैध नगदी जुटाकर लेन-देन किया।

डेढ़ महीने पहले आ गई थी मप्र के पास रिपोर्ट... आयोग ने 28 अक्टूबर 2020 को मप्र के मुख्य निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी को सीबीडीटी की रिपोर्ट के साथ पत्र भेजा था ताकि छापों में आए नामों के खिलाफ आपराधिक केस दर्ज कराए। यह भी कहा था कि ईओडब्ल्यू में एफआईआर दर्ज हो। तब से यह रिपोर्ट पड़ी हुई है। अप्रैल 2019 में भोपाल, मप्र और दिल्ली के 52 ठिकानों पर आयकर विभाग ने छापा मारा था।

ईडी भी करेगी जांच
प्रदेश सरकार ईओडब्ल्यू में एफआईआर दर्ज करती है तो इसके कुछ दिनों बाद ही केस में प्रवर्तन निदेशालय (ईडी) की एंट्री हो जाएगी। यह मामला बड़े पैमाने पर नगदी के लेन-देन और ट्रांजेक्शन का है। यह भी संभावना है कि ईडी के साथ सीबीआई भी भ्रष्टाचार की जांच करने के लिए सामने आएगी।

छापे में इन विभागों-कंपनियों के नाम
पीडब्ल्यूडी, शिवा काॅर्पोरेशन, मोंटाना, डिजियाना, कार्निवल ग्रुप, नगरीय विकास, सिंचाई, महिला एवं बाल विकास (पोषण आहार) और परिवहन।

