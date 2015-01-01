पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोतवाली इलाके में हुई वारदात:पहले ऑटो डीलर को अगवा किया, फिर कार लेकर भागे

भोपाल2 घंटे पहले
शातिर बदमाश पप्पू चटका और उसके दो साथियों द्वारा सोमवार-मंगलवार की दरम्यानी रात एक ऑटो डीलर का अपहरण कर उसके साथ मारपीट करने का मामला सामने आया है। आरोपी उसे बेची हुई कार वापस मांग रहे थे। तड़के डीलर ने अपने एक साथी से कार को शाहपुरा बुलाकर बदमाश के हवाले कर दिया। आरोपियों ने पुलिस में शिकायत न करने की धमकी देकर उसे छोड़ दिया गया।

कोतवाली पुलिस के अनुसार जुमेराती निवासी 30 वर्षीय विश्वनाथ मालवीय पुराना कबाड़खाना में एक दुकान के संचालन के साथ ऑटो डीलिंग का काम भी करते हैं। कुछ दिनों पहले उन्होंने लालघाटी निवासी रवि पंजवानी से आई-20 कार खरीदी थी। बाद में रवि ने स्विफ्ट डिजायर कार विश्वनाथ को देकर आई-20 वापस ले ली।

सोमवार को दिन में दिव्य प्रताप सिंह राजपूत नामक युवक ने विश्वनाथ को कॉल कर कहा कि स्विफ्ट डिजायर उसकी है। विश्वनाथ ने बताया कि उसने कार रवि से ली है, इसलिए वह नहीं लौटाया सकता। इसके बाद दिव्य प्रताप सोमवार देर रात विश्वनाथ को कॉल करके पुराना कबाड़खाना इलाके में पहुंच गया।

उसके साथ जहांगीराबाद का निगरानी बदमाश पप्पू चटका और उसका साथी हर्षवर्धन भी था। उन्होंने विश्वनाथ के साथ गाली गलौच करते हुए चाकू की नोंक पर एक बाइक में बिठा लिया। एक अन्य बाइक हर्षवर्धन लेकर चल रहा था। आरोपी उसे लेकर शाहपुरा के एक मैदान में पहुंचे और मारपीट की।

बदमाश कार वापस करने का दबाव बना रहे थे। उनका कहना था कि कार वापस नहीं की तो वे उसे मार देंगे। विश्वनाथ ने तड़के अपने साथियों से कार मंगवाई और आरोपियों के हवाले कर दी। इसके बाद आरोपी कार लेकर उसे छोड़कर फरार हो गए।

