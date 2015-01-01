पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Bhopal
  • First The Racket, Then The Stolen Three Bikes, Now The Police Is Collecting Evidence At The Petrol Pump

चोरों का आतंक:पहले रैकी की, फिर चुराईं तीन बाइक, अब पेट्रोल पंप पर सबूत जुटा रही पुलिस

भोपाल36 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

सूखी सेवनिया में बाइक शोरूम का शटर तोड़कर डिलेवरी के लिए खड़ी तीन बाइक और 2.10 लाख रुपए चुराने वाले बदमाशों का दो दिन बाद भी सुराग नहीं लगा है। सूखी सेवनिया पुलिस फिलहाल पास के पेट्रोल पंप पर उनके सीसीटीवी फुटेज खंगाल रही है। अंदाजा ये है कि नई बाइक में ज्यादा पेट्रोल नहीं रहा होगा, इसलिए बदमाश पास के पेट्रोल पंप पर गए ही होंगे। हालांकि, पुलिस का दावा है कि बदमाशों के बारे में काफी कुछ जानकारियां मिलीं हैं। जल्द ही उन्हें पकड़ लिया जाएगा। मंगलवार तड़के 7 बदमाशों ने लांबाखेड़ा निवासी शुभम गौर के शोरूम में वारदात को अंजाम दिया था। डेढ़ घंटे तक बदमाशों ने शोरूम का शटर तोड़ा और वारदात कर दी। शुभम का कहना है कि बदमाश इससे पहले शोरूम पर रैकी करके गए होंगे। क्योंकि उन्हें पता था कि कौन से दराज को तोड़कर चाबी निकालनी है। वह ये भी जानते थे कि तीन बाइक डिलेवरी के लिए तैयार खड़ी हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंडॉ. हर्षवर्धन ने 7 राज्यों से कहा- मौतों को कम करने पर फोकस करें; WHO प्रमुख से मोदी ने बात की - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें