भोपाल में आज के इवेंट्स:साढ़े पांच घंटे बिजली कटौती, रवींद्र भवन में नाटक ‘नेपथ्य में शकुंतला’ का मंचन ; शहर में कब-क्या होगा, यहां पढ़ें

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
आपके लिए जरूरी अपडेट्स…

मौसम

  • साफ, शुष्क। अधिकतम तापमान 24 डिग्री, न्यूनतम 16 डिग्री।

बिजली कटौती

  • सुबह 9:30 से दोपहर 3 बजे तक इ्ंद्र विहार, दाता काॅलोनी, शिव नगर फेज एवं आसपास का क्षेत्र।
  • सुबह 10 बजे से दोपहर 2 बजे तक सर्वधर्म कोलार, दामखेड़ा, शालीमार पार्क, हिल्स और आसपास का क्षेत्र।

म्यूजिक/डांस/नाटक

  • मनोज नायर के निर्देशन में ‘नेपथ्य में शकुंतला’ नाटक का मंचन, रवींद्र भवन सभागार, शाम 6:30 बजे।

एग्जीबिशन/वर्कशॉप

  • लिखंदरा दीर्घा में गौंड समुदाय पर युवा चित्रकार रीता श्याम की प्रदर्शनी, जनजातीय संग्रहालय, सुबह 11 बजे से।
  • भारत भवन में जल तरंग प्रदर्शनी, दोपहर 2 बजे से।
  • इंटरनेशनल पेंटिंग एग्जीबिशन, माडर्न आर्ट गैलरी, दोपहर 2 बजे।
  • सिल्क इंडिया एग्जीबिशन, रविशंकर कम्युनिटी हॉल, दोपहर 12 बजे।

फिल्म शो

  • सैन्य फिल्म वैलॉर इन द स्काइज का प्रदर्शन, शौर्य स्मारक, शाम 6 बजे।
