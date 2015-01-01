पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भोपाल में आज के इवेंट्स:साढ़े 5 घंटे बिजली कटौती, उमेश कम्पूवाले का गायन, डॉ. उदय शाह का आध्यात्मिक सेमिनार... शहर में कब-क्या होगा, यहां पढ़ें

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
आपके लिए जरूरी अपडेट्स...

मौसम

  • आसमान साफ रहेगा। अधिकतम तापमान 31 डिग्री, न्यूनतम 13 डिग्री

बिजली कटौती

  • सुबह 9.30 से दोपहर बाद 3 बजे तक अरेरा क्लब, बुधवारा, इतवारा चौकी, इस्लामपुरा, कमलानगर, पुष्पा नग, 80 फीट रोड क्षेत्र में।

म्यूजिक/डांस

  • 'रंग मध्यप्रदेश' के अंतर्गत उमेश कम्पूवाले का गायन, जनजातीय संग्रहालय, शाम 6:30 बजे

थिएटर/शो

  • सैन्य फिल्म ‘आईटीबीपी कॉन्कर एवरेस्ट’ का प्रदर्शन, शौर्य स्मारक, शाम 6 बजे

एग्जीबिशन

  • गीता बारिया की चित्र प्रदर्शनी, जनजातीय संग्रहालय, दोपहर 12 बजे
  • माह का प्रादर्श, इंदिरा गांधी राष्ट्रीय मानव संग्रहालय, दोपहर 12 बजे

हाट बाजार/मेला

  • दीपोत्सव, गौहर महल, शाम 5 बजे

दीक्षांत समारोह

  • मैनिट का 17वां दीक्षांत समारोह वर्चुअल, दोपहर 3 बजे

धर्म-समाज

  • वर्धमान विद्या तप अनुष्ठान, श्वेतांबर जैन मंदिर तुलसी नगर, सुबह 7 बजे
  • डॉ. उदय शाह का आध्यात्मिक सेमिनार, गुजराती समाज भवन, सुबह 9 बजे

वर्कशॉप

  • मध्यप्रदेश नाट्य विद्यालय की अंतिम चयन कार्यशाला, रवींद्र भवन, सुबह 10 बजे
  • पीपल्स थिएटर वर्कशॉप, मायाराम सुरजन भवन, दोपहर 12 बजे
आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

