प्रवासी पक्षी:भोपाल के बड़े तालाब में दिखने लगा है प्रवासी पक्षियों का झुंड, हजारों किलोमीटर का सफर तय करके आते हैं यह पक्षी

भोपाल13 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
ओरिएंटल डार्टर

ठंड में इन दिनाें शहर के जल स्त्रोतों पर प्रवासी पक्षियों का झुंड दिखने लगा है। यह प्रवासी पक्षी हजारों किलोमीटर का सफर तय करके भोपाल आते हैं। भोपाल का बड़ा तालाब इन पक्षियों के लिए पुरे देश में प्रसिद्ध है। बड़े तालाब में जलीय पक्षियों के झुंड आसानी से दिखाई दे जाते हैं। इस वर्ष जो पक्षी प्रवास कर अभी तक भोपाल आ चुके हैं, उनमें प्रमुख हैं।

जलीय पक्षी - पेंटेड स्टोर्क , वुल्ली नैक स्टोर्क , रेड क्रेस्टेड पोचार्ड , यूरेशियन कूट , स्पॉट बिल डक , मार्श सैंड पाइपर , व्हिस्लिंग टील्स , डार्टर आदि।

ब्लूथ्रोट।
ब्लूथ्रोट।

स्थलीय पक्षी - ब्लू थ्रोट , ब्लैक रेड स्टार्ट , लैसर वाइट थ्रोट , ब्लैक हेडेड बंटिंग , कॉमन स्टर्लिंग , रोसी स्टर्लिंग , बूटेड वार्बलर , ऑरेंज मिनिवेट आदि।

ब्लैक रेड स्टार्ट।
ब्लैक रेड स्टार्ट।

पेंटेड स्टोर्क - यह संकटग्रस्त प्रजाति का पक्षी है जो हिमालय तथा साउथ ईस्ट एशिया से प्रवास कर भारत आते हैं। इसके शरीर के पीछे के पंख गुलाबी रंग लिए होते हैं।

पेंटेंट स्टार्क।
पेंटेंट स्टार्क।

डार्टर - यह पक्षी अपनी लम्बी गर्दन के कारण पहचाने जाते हैं। इस पक्षी को सर्प पक्षी भी कहा जाता है क्योंकि यह पानी में तैरते समय अपनी गर्दन को साँप की तरह ऊपर करते हैं। यह एक संकट ग्रस्त प्रजाति का पक्षी है।

ब्लू थ्रोट - यह पक्षी यूरोप और अलास्का से प्रवास कर भारत आते हैं। इसको हिंदी में नीलकण्डी भी कहा जाता है। यह किट भक्षी होते हैं। इनके गले पर सुन्दर नीला रंग होता है।

ब्लैक रेडस्टार्ट - यह पक्षी यूरोप ,आयरलैंड , ब्रिटैन और चीन से प्रवास कर भारत आते हैं। इनको हिंदी में काला थिरथीरा भी कहा जाता है।

पक्षी विशेषज्ञ मो. खालिक के ने बताया कि हर वर्ष अलग-अलग देशों व राज्यों से प्रवासी पक्षी भोपाल आते है। इनमें से ज्यादातर पक्षी कीटों, फलों या अनाज पर निर्भर होते हैं। कलियासोत, केरवा और वन विहार जैसे इलाकों के आसपास उन्हें इस तरह का भरपूर भोजन नहीं मिल पाता है। इसलिए पक्षी अब ऐसे स्थानों की और बढ़ रहे है जहां उन्हें उनके लिए पर्याप्त भोजन मिल सके और हर प्रकार के शोर से वो दूर रहे। इसमें स्थलीय पक्षी सिर्फ घने वनों या हल्के वनों के अलावा भी शहर के साथ साथ शहर के बाहर भी अच्छी संख्या में दिखाई देते हैं। यह पक्षी खेतों के आस पास, छोटे पानी के पोखर, तालाब, फलों के बाग़, छोटे उद्यानों में भी आसानी से दिखाई दे रहे है। इसके अलावा देश में कई अलग-अलग हिस्सों पंजाब, हरियाणा,दिल्ली रीजन में पॉल्यूशन बढ़ा है। इन शहरों की एयर क्वालिटी इंडैक्स बेहतर नहीं है इसलिए यह पक्षी वहां से भोपाल की और प्रवास पर आते है।

