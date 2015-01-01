पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सीजन की सबसे कम विजिबिलिटी:शहर में 6 घंटे रहा कोहरा, दाे दिन बाद रात में बढ़ेगी ठंड, आज व कल भी छाएगा काेहरा

भाेपालएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
शहर में 6 घंटे रहा कोहरा

मंगलवार काे मावठा तो नहीं बरसा, लेकिन शहर सुबह 5:30 से 11:30 बजे तक 6 घंटे काेहरे में छुपा रहा। विजिबिलिटी 100 मीटर तक पहुंच गई थी। माैसम वैज्ञानिकाें का कहना है कि राजधानी काे अब मावठे से राहत मिलने के आसार हैं। बुधवार-गुरुवार काे सुबह 2 या 3 घंटे के लिए काेहरा छा सकता है। वहीं दाे दिन बाद रात के तापमान में 4-5 डिग्री तक गिरावट हाेने की संभावना है। इस कारण अब दाे दिन बाद रात में ठंड बढ़ेगी। अगले 24 घंटे में भी रात के तापमान में कमी आ सकती है।

6 घंटे कोहरे के दौरान विजिबिलिटी

सुबह 5:30 बजे 300मी. सुबह 7 बजे 100मी. सुबह 9:30 बजे 200मी. सुबह 10:30 बजे 500मी. सुबह 11:30 बजे 1000मी.

मंगलवार काे दिन का तापमान 22.3 डिग्री रहा। साेमवार के मुकाबले इसमें 3.2 डिग्री का इजाफा हुआ। इसके बावजूद यह सामान्य से 4 डिग्री कम रहा।

बारिश करा रहा सिस्टम कमजाेर पड़ा

माैसम वैज्ञानिक पीके साहा के मुताबिक अरब सागर में कम दबाव का क्षेत्र और ऊपरी हवा का चक्रवात बना था, जो कमजाेर पड़ गया। सेंट्रल एमपी में ऊपरी हवा का चक्रवात बना है। इसके कारण भाेपाल के आसपास के कुछ जिलों में मावठा बरस सकता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंवैक्सीन के साइड इफेक्ट्स से रहें सावधान, रिपब्लिक डे के चीफ गेस्ट होंगे जॉनसन और आर-पार की लड़ाई में बदला किसान आंदोलन - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें