मौसम के 3 रंग:उत्तर में कोहरा, पूर्व में मावठा और उत्तर से सूखी व सर्द हवा आने से पश्चिम में कड़ाके की ठंड

भोपाल3 मिनट पहले
भोपाल, एयरपोर्ट रोड की फोटो।
भोपाल, एयरपोर्ट रोड की फोटो।
  • महाराष्ट्र के पास साइक्लाेनिक सर्कुलेशन हाेने के कारण पूर्वी मप्र में बारिश हुई
  • वेस्टर्न डिस्टरबेंस के कारण दिल्ली समेत उत्तर भारत में हुई बारिश से नमी आई ताे काेहरा छाया

प्रदेश में शुक्रवार को मौसम के तीन रंग देखने को मिले। भोपाल, इंदौर, उज्जैन, दमोह सहित पश्चिमी प्रदेश के 8 जिलों में कोल्ड डे रहा। वहीं, ग्वालियर, खजुराहो सहित उत्तरी हिस्से में कोहरा छाया रहा। जबकि छिंदवाड़ा, सिवनी, बालाघाट सहित पूर्वी हिस्से में मावठा बरसा।

माैसम वैज्ञानिक एवं डीओ एसएन साहू के मुताबिक भाेपाल में दिन के तापमान में 0.7 और रात के तापमान में 0.9 डिग्री की गिरावट हुई। यहां दिन में पारा सामान्य से 5 डिग्री नीचे 21.7 और रात में सामान्य से 4 डिग्री कम 7.3 डिग्री पर पहुंच गया। 10 जिलों में 6 डिग्री से भी कम रात का तापमान रहा।

यहां चली शीतलहर : सागर, दतिया, खजुराहाे, गुना, रतलाम, सतना, टीकगढ़, खंडवा।
यहां छाया कोहरा : रीवा, सतना टीकमगढ़ (दृश्यता 50 से 200 मीटर), खजुराहो, ग्वालियर, नौगांव (दृश्यता 200 से 500 मीटर)।

आज भी ऐसी ही ठंड के आसार
साहू के मुताबिक शनिवार काे भी भाेपाल सहित प्रदेश के ज्यादातर इलाकाें में ऐसी ही ठंड पड़ने की संभावना है। इसकी वजह यह है कि उत्तर से सूखी व सर्द हवा के आने का सिलसिला नहीं थमेगा।

