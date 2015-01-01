पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लोकसंगीत की खनक:भोपाल में मालिनी अवस्थी की खनकती आवाज में गूंजा लोकगायन

भाेपाल12 मिनट पहले
जनजातीय संग्रहालय में गूंजे मालिनी अवस्थी के लोकगीतों के स्वर।
  • जनजातीय संग्रहालय में लोकगीतों की शाम

पद्मश्री मालिनी अवस्थी ने भोपाल में मंगलवार को अपनी खनकती आवाज का जादू कुछ इस तरह बिखेरा कि जनजातीय संग्रहालय में श्रोता लोक के रंग में रंग गए। मध्यप्रदेश शासन, संस्कृति विभाग द्वारा गमक श्रृंखला के अंतर्गत लोकगायन की प्रस्तुति हुई।

अपनी तालीम, साधना और अभ्यास का परिचय देते हुए मालिनी ने भी अपने सुरों काे साधा। उन्होंने वाजत अवध बधैया, गुदना गोद-गोद हारी, निकला देशी.. लागे बलमवा, नीर चुअत है आधी रात, रामजी से पूछे जनकपुर की नारी, केसरिया बागवान हो, नखरेदार बन्नों आई पिया, सारी कमाई गंवाई रसिया, मोरे बन्ने को अचकन सोहे- बन्ना मोरा जुग-जुग जिये, अपने चित-परिचित अंदाज में- सैंया मिले लरकैयां मैं का करूं आदि गीत प्रस्तुत किए और मोरे रामा अवध घर आये से अपनी प्रस्तुति को विराम दिया | मंच पर संगत में कीबोर्ड पर सचिन कुमार, हारमोनियम पर उस्ताद जमीर हुसैन खान, तबला पर गौरव राजपूत और ढोलक- पैड पर अमित ने संगत दी |

