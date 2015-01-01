पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पति की पीड़ा:पहली बार महिला आयोग पहुंचा कोई पति, कहा- पत्नी की शिकायतों से थक गया हूं, जान दे दूंगा

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो।
  • आयोग के सदस्य सचिव ने जिला विधिक प्राधिकरण में आवेदन देने का सुझाव दिया
  • महिला आयोग में पुरुष ने बताया कि वह पत्नी से परेशान है, शादी के पहले वह एक कंपनी में एमआर था

अभी तक महिलाएं ही महिला आयोग पहुंचकर सहायता मांगती थीं, लेकिन पहली बार किसी पुरुष ने आयोग पहुंचकर मदद की गुहार लगाई। उसका आरोप है कि पत्नी ने शादी से पहले ज्यादती के केस में फंसाया। शादी के बाद दहेज प्रताड़ना का प्रकरण लगा दिया। उसने कहा कि वह पत्नी के द्वारा की जा रही शिकायतों से परेशान हो गया है।

यदि किसी तरह की मदद नहीं मिली तो वह आत्महत्या कर लेगा। मामले में आयोग के सदस्य सचिव ने उसकी बातों को सुना। उन्होंने पुरुष को कानूनी सलाह देते हुए जिला विधिक प्राधिकरण में आवेदन देने का सुझाव दिया। सदस्य सचिव का कहना था कि पुरुष इतने डिप्रेशन में है कि यदि उसकी बातों को नहीं सुना जाता तो वह कुछ भी कर सकता था। मानव जीवन बचाना उनका धर्म है। चाहे यह महिला आयोग हो या अन्य कोई फोरम।

आपबीती... पहले ज्यादती का केस लगाया, अब प्रताड़ना का
महिला आयोग में पुरुष ने बताया कि वह पत्नी से परेशान है। शादी के पहले वह एक कंपनी में एमआर था। उसकी सोशल मीडिया पर दोस्ती हुई थी। दोस्ती प्यार में बदल गई। कास्ट का अंतर होने से लड़की के माता-पिता ने शादी के लिए मना कर दिया। इसके बाद दोनों का ब्रेेकअप हो गया। कुछ दिन बाद लड़की ने ज्यादती का प्रकरण लगा दिया।

वह उसके चक्कर में जेल होकर आया। इसके बाद लड़की के समाज के लोगों ने उससे शादी करने के लिए काफी दबाव बनाया। यहां तक कि परिवार के लोगों को मारने तक की धमकी दी। समाज और पुलिस की मध्यस्थता से दोनों की अप्रैल 2018 में शादी हुई। अब पत्नी के माता-पिता की बाताें में आकर कई जगह शिकायत कर चुकी है। महिला थाने, जहांगीराबाद थाने में प्रताड़ना का केस लगा दिया है।

धमकी से परेशान होकर पहुंचा आयोग
पीड़ित पुरुष ने बताया कि उसकी पत्नी और सास उसे फिर से जेल भेजने की धमकी दे रही हैं। उनका कहना है यदि पुलिस उनकी नहीं सुनेगी तो वह महिला आयोग में शिकायत करेंगी। रोज-रोज की धमकी से परेशान होकर वह खुद महिला आयोग शिकायत करने आ गया।

नियुक्ति प्रकरण में सुनवाई बाकी
^यहां आने वाले को आयोग से बड़ी उम्मीद होती। आयोग की अध्यक्ष व सदस्यों की नियुक्ति के प्रकरण की सुनवाई हाईकोर्ट में 7 दिसंबर को होनी है। इसलिए अभी मामलों में सुनवाई अटकी हुई है। फिलहाल यहां आने वाले पीड़ितों को तुरंत राहत देने के लिए जिला विधिक प्राधिकरण जाने की सलाह दी जा रही है।
शिव कुमार शर्मा, सदस्य सचिव महिला आयोग

