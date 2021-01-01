पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गणतंत्र दिवस समाराेह का समापन:बीटिंग रिट्रीट में तीन साल से पिता-पुत्र साथ करते हैं सुरों की कदमताल

भोपाल2 घंटे पहलेलेखक: विकास तिवारी
मोतीलाल नेहरू स्टेडियम में शुक्रवार को बीटिंग द रिट्रीट का आयोजन हुआ। इस दौरान 176 जवानों ने प्रस्तुति दी। - Dainik Bhaskar
मोतीलाल नेहरू स्टेडियम में शुक्रवार को बीटिंग द रिट्रीट का आयोजन हुआ। इस दौरान 176 जवानों ने प्रस्तुति दी।
  • गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह का समापन मोतीलाल नेहरू स्टेडियम में बीटिंग द रिट्रीट के साथ हुआ
  • इस दौरान 176 जवानों ने वाद्य यंत्रों पर दी प्रस्तुति

गणतंत्र दिवस समाराेह का समापन शुक्रवार को मोतीलाल नेहरू स्टेडियम में बीटिंग द रिट्रीट के साथ हुआ। इस दौरान मप्र पुलिस बैंड ने शानदार प्रस्तुति दी। इस बैंड की खास बात यह है कि इसमें एक पिता-पुत्र की जोड़ी है जो पिछले तीन साल से इस बैंड में है। 53 वर्षीय हेड कांस्टेबल खुबे लाल बेन ट्रंपेट बजाते हैं, जबकि उनका 25 वर्षीय कांस्टेबल बेटा विवेक बेन बांसुरी और सेक्सोफाेन बजाता है।

पिता 34 साल से मप्र पुलिस बैंड में हैं। इस रिट्रीट में कुल 176 जवानों ने अलग-अलग वाद्य यंत्र बजाए। मध्यप्रदेश पुलिस के ब्रास, पाइप बैंड और मास्ड बैंड ने कन्सर्ट, मार्च पास्ट और सामूहिक वादन की प्रस्तुति दी। कार्यक्रम में पुलिस ब्रास बैंड ने हिंदी और अंग्रेजी गानों की क्लासिकल धुनों के साथ ही नई और पुरानी हिंदी फिल्मों के 9 गानों की धुनों को सुनाया। इस इवेंट में जय हो, ये शाम मस्तानी, गोंडवाना लोकगीत, ये वतन... वतन मेरे, मेरा रंग दे बसंती चोला..., जैसी कई धुनों को पेश किया। इस कार्यक्रम में मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान, मुख्य सचिव इकबाल सिंह बैंस, पुलिस महानिदेशक विवेक जौहरी समेत कई अधिकारी मौजूद रहे।

पिता 34 साल से और बेटा तीन साल से है मप्र पुलिस बैंड का हिस्सा

विवेक ने कहा-मेरे पिता ही गुरु
बैंड में कांस्टेबल विवेक बेन ने कहा वे साल 2017 से बांसुरी प्ले कर रहे हैं। बचपन से पिता को अलग- अलग इस्ट्रूमेंट बजाते देखा है। पिता पढ़ने के लिए कहते थे लेकिन मुझे संगीत में रुझान था। जब भी पापा घर में रहते थे तो वे मनोरंजन करने के लिए फ्लूट प्ले करते थे। उन्हें देखकर ही सीखा और कॉपी करने लगा। जब पिता घर पर नही होते थे तो उनकी फ्लूट लेकर मैं प्ले करता था। धीरे-धीरे सीखा और जब मैं पुलिस में भर्ती हुआ तो मैंने फ्लूट ही प्ले करने का सोचा, क्योंकि मेरे गुरु मेरे पिता ही हैं।

खुबेलाल बोले- संगीत का ही नशा है
खुबेलाल ने कहा वे 34 साल से इस बैंड में हैं। वे ट्रंपेट के विशेषज्ञ हैं। 1986 में वे भर्ती हुए। जबलपुर में उस समय सब इंस्पेक्टर मो. शफीक थे। एक दिन सुबह कुछ जवान बैठकर संगीत की तैयारी कर रहे थे। मैं वहां आया और मैंने पास में रखे बाजे को फूंका, उन्होंने देखा तो मुझसे बैंड में शामिल होने की बात कही और मैं शामिल हो गया। इसके बाद गाने याद कराते थे और साथ प्रस्तुति देते थे। आज नए-नए गाने आते हैं तो घर पर रहते हुए सीखता हूं। कभी बीमार होता हूं तो संगीत ही सुनता हूं जिससे कुछ घंटों के बाद अच्छा लगने लगता है। जीवन में संगीत का ही नशा रहा है।

