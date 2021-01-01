पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नशे पर नकेल:22 गाड़ियों के साथ पहुंची फोर्स, 200 भटि्टयां तोड़ीं, 23 लाख रुपए की शराब और सामान जब्त

भोपाल2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बड़ी बूटी इलाके में पुलिस द्वारा जब्त किए गए अवैध शराब के ड्रम। - Dainik Bhaskar
बड़ी बूटी इलाके में पुलिस द्वारा जब्त किए गए अवैध शराब के ड्रम।
  • अवैध शराब के लिए बदनाम धार के बड़ी बूटी और छोटी बूटी इलाके में पुलिस-आबकारी विभाग की कार्रवाई
  • घरों के पीछे बनी थीं भटि्टयां, नाले में बहा देते थे गंदा पानी

धार जिले के जिस बड़ी बूटी और छोटी बूटी गांव में गणतंत्र दिवस‌ पर खुलेआम शराब बेची‌ जा रही थी, वहां मंगलवार को बड़ी कार्रवाई की गई। सुबह 6 बजे से 10 बजे तक चली कार्रवाई में 40 हजार किलोग्राम से अधिक महुआ लहान और 550 लीटर शराब जब्त की गई। दोनों जगह करीब 200 भट्‌टियां भी तोड़ दी गईं। इस इलाके में अब तक की यह सबसे बड़ी कार्रवाई है। पुलिस और आबकारी विभाग बीते दो साल से इस जगह कार्रवाई की केवल योजना बना रहे थे। दैनिक भास्कर में खबर प्रकाशित होने के बाद मुख्यमंत्री और आबकारी मंत्री ने संज्ञान लेते हुए इस मामले में सख्त कार्रवाई के निर्देश दिए थे।

बड़ी बूटी और छोटी बूटी बस्ती मुंबई-आगरा हाइवे पर धामनोद थाना क्षेत्र मे बसी है। करीब दस किमी में फैली इस बस्ती में सालों से अवैध शराब बनाने का काम खुलेआम चल रहा है। दो साल पहले आबकारी विभाग ने कार्रवाई की थी तो लोगों ने पथराव कर दिया। दो किमी दूर धामनौद थाना है, लेकिन पुलिस भी इस बस्ती में जाने से कतराती थी। मंगलवार सुबह हुई कार्रवाई में 17 गाड़ी आबकारी विभाग की और 5 गाड़ी पुलिस की थी।

संयुक्त अभियान में 100 से अधिक का अमला शामिल था, तब जाकर इस बस्ती में घुस पाए। अमले के पहुंचते ही लोग खेत में भाग गए। मौके से चार लोगों को रंगे हाथों पकड़ा गया है। पुलिस और आबकारी ने 11 प्रकरण कायम किए हैं। कार्रवाई के दौरान हर घर के पीछे और भीतर लहान से भरे ड्रम व गुड़ मिला। घर के पीछे ही भटि्टयां बनी हुई थी और इसका गंदा पानी नाले में बहा दिया जाता था। आबकारी ने लहान को वहीं नमक डालकर नष्ट कर दिया। विभाग ने बताया कि मौके से जब्त सामग्री की कीमत करीब 23 लाख 40 हजार रुपए है।

सुबह मर्द बनाते हैं शराब, दिन में औरतें बेचतीं हैं
जानकारों के अनुसार कच्ची शराब बनाने का काम सुबह-सुबह किया जाता है, क्योंकि इस समय कार्रवाई का डर कम हो जाता है। सुबह 4 से 8 बजे तक शराब बनाकर पूरे दिन इसे बेचने का काम किया जाता है। घर के मर्द इस काम को करते हैं और औरतें दिन में शराब बेचती हैं।

ढूंढते रहे रोशनी को, मगर नहीं मिली
दैनिक भास्कर ने जिस रोशनी की फोटो भट्‌टी के साथ छापी थी, उसे पुलिस ने हर घर में ढूंढा, लेकिन वह नहीं मिली। हर पुलिस और आबकारी कर्मी के मोबाइल में रोशनी की भास्कर में प्रकाशित फोटो थी।

इंदौर के पास भी बन रही थी शराब, नष्ट कराई
इधर, इंदौर की आबकारी टीम ने मंगलवार अल सुबह महू के ग्राम चोरडिया, सोनारीआ कुआ, यशवंत नगर, जानापाव कुटी सहित दस स्थानों पर दबिश दी। इस दौरान 10 लीटर हाथ भट्टी से बनी शराब और 500 किलोग्राम महुआ लहान जब्त कर मौके पर नष्ट किया गया। कार्रवाई के दौरान दो मोटर साइकिल भी जब्त की, जिनकी मदद से शराब की होम डिलीवरी की जाती थी।

